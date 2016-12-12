Se develaron las series y películas que integran a los nominados para la 74º edición de los premios Globo de Oro.
Los premios Globo de Oro son galardones que conceden los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) en reconocimiento a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, tanto en Estados Unidos como a nivel mundial.
Don Cheadle, Laura Dern y Anna Kendrick anunciaron todas las series y películas que integran a los nominados para la 74º edición de los premios Globo de Oro.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados para la edición 2017:
CINE
- Mejor película drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
- Mejor película comedia o musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence: La mejor peor de todas
La La Land
Sing Street: Éste es tu momento
- Mejor director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Mejor actriz drama
Amy Adams, La llegada
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Mejor actor drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Capitán fantástico
Denzel Washington, Fences
- Mejor actriz comedia o musical
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
- Mejor actor comedia o musical
Colin Farrell, La langosta
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
Jonah Hill, Amigos de armas
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
- Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Animales nocturnos
- Mejor actriz de reparto
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
- Mejor guión
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
- Mejor película extranjera
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
- Mejor película animada
Kubo y la búsqueda samurái
Moana: Un mar de aventuras
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing: ¡Ven y canta!
Trolls
Zootopia
- Mejor canción
"Can't Stop the Feeling", Trolls
"City of Stars", La La Land
"Faith", Sing: ¡Ven y canta!
"Gold", Gold
"How Far I'll Go", Moana: Un mar de aventuras
TELEVISIÓN
- Mejor serie de drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
- Mejor serie de comedia o musical
Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
- Mejor actriz drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Mejor actor drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
- Mejor actriz comedia o musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
- Mejor actor comedia o musical
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
- Mejor miniserie o película para TV
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
- Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
- Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
