Con goles de Elias, Scocco y Domínguez, Newell's derrotó a Central Norte por la Copa Argentina. Descontó Vargas.
Gol de Scocco (Newell's 1 - Central Norte 0)
Gol de Vargas (Newell's 1 - Central Norte 1)
Gol de Domínguez (Newell's 2 - Central Norte 1)
Gol de penal de Scocco (Newell's 3 - Central Norte 1)
Gol de Elias (Newell's 4 - Central Norte 1)
