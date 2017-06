Can't wait to put this guy in the scene along with Mr. Krabs! Was honestly thinking about doing handsome squidward instead, but I think this fits perfectly with the other two or who knows maybe I'll do handsome squidward instead. Tough choice #squidward #spongebob #zbrush #zbrushsculpt #3d #3dprint #3dprinter #3dprinting #digitalsculpting #characterartist #mudbox #gnomon #fanart #3dart #characterart #3ddesign #3ddesigner #anime

A post shared by Miguel Vasquez (@marvelous_mikee) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT