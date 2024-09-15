Premios Emmy 2024: horario, nominados y cómo verlos en vivo
Los Premios Emmy 2024 celebran su edición septuagésima sexta este domingo 15 de septiembre. Conocé todos los detalles de la gala que conmemora lo mejor de la TV.
Los Premios Emmy 2024 celebran una nueva edición este domingo 15 de septiembre. A partir de las 21hs se podrá ver la ceremonia desde el el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, mientras que a las 20hs se llevará a cabo el Punto de Encuentro y la Red Carpet.
Ambas transmisiones mostrarán los detalles más íntimos de estos premios que reconocen la excelencia en la programación televisiva y del streaming. Por eso, antes del comienzo, te presentamos todos los detalles.
Premios Emmy 2024: horario y cómo ver en vivo
A partir de las 20hs se podrá ver la Red Carpet al igual que el Punto de Encuentro. Luego, a partir de las 21hs se transmitirán en vivo los premios. Ambas transmisiones se podrán ver desde TNT y Max.
Todos nominados a los Premios Emmy 2024
- Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática:
Idris Elba (Hijack)
Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Walton Goggins (Fallout)
Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shgun)
Dominic West (The Crown)
- Mejor actriz principal en una serie Dramática:
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
Anna Sawai (Shgun)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Serie dramática:
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shgun (FX)
Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)
- Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia:
Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (El oso)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
- Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia:
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Maya Rudolph (Loot)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
- Serie de comedia:
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
El oso (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
Hacks (Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
- Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o Antológica
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)
Jon Hamm (Fargo)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
- Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada o Antológica
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)
Juno Temple (Fargo)
Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Serie limitada o antológica
Bebé reno (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (Max)
- Programa de entrevistas sobresaliente
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Programa de competencia de realidad
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
- Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
Lesley Manville (The Crown)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Tadanobu Asano (Shgun)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
Takehiro Hira (Shgun)
Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Lionel Boyce (El oso)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso)
Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)
Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Programa de nominación sobresaliente
Blue Eye Samurai
Scavengers Reign
Los Simpson
X-Men ‘97
- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo Contemporáneo (Una Hora o Más)
The Crown
Fargo
The Gentlemen
The Morning Show
True Detective: Night Country
- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo de Época o Fantasía (Una Hora o Más)
Fallout
The Gilded Age
Palm Royale
Ripley
Shgun
- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo (Media Hora)
El oso
Frasier
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Lo que Hacemos en las Sombras
- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para una Serie de Variedades o Realidad
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Squid Game: The Challenge
- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Especial de Variedades
Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards
- Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
El oso
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
- Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie Dramática
The Crown
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shgun
Caballos lentos
- Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie Limitada o Antológica o Película
Bebé reno
Fargo
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
- Reparto Sobresaliente para un Programa de Realidad
The Amazing Race
The Golden Bachelor
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race
El juego del calamar: El desafío
- Coreografía Sobresaliente para un Programa de Variedades o Realidad
Dancing With The Stars
Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic
The Oscars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
76th Annual Tony Awards
Temas
Te puede interesar
Las Más Leídas
Dejá tu comentario