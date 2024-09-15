Premios Emmy 2024: horario, nominados y cómo verlos en vivo

premios emmy.jpg Premios Emmy 2024. Foto: (Max)

Premios Emmy 2024: horario y cómo ver en vivo

A partir de las 20hs se podrá ver la Red Carpet al igual que el Punto de Encuentro. Luego, a partir de las 21hs se transmitirán en vivo los premios. Ambas transmisiones se podrán ver desde TNT y Max.

Todos nominados a los Premios Emmy 2024

- Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática:

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

- Mejor actriz principal en una serie Dramática:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

- Serie dramática:

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shgun (FX)

Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)

El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)

- Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia:

Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (El oso)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

- Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia:

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (El oso)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

- Serie de comedia:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

El oso (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

- Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o Antológica

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

- Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada o Antológica

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

- Serie limitada o antológica

Bebé reno (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

- Programa de entrevistas sobresaliente

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

- Programa de competencia de realidad

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

- Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano (Shgun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shgun)

Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce (El oso)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)

Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Bebé reno)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

- Programa de nominación sobresaliente

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

Los Simpson

X-Men ‘97

- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo Contemporáneo (Una Hora o Más)

The Crown

Fargo

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo de Época o Fantasía (Una Hora o Más)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shgun

- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo (Media Hora)

El oso

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Lo que Hacemos en las Sombras

- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para una Serie de Variedades o Realidad

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Squid Game: The Challenge

- Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Especial de Variedades

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

- Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

El oso

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

- Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie Dramática

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shgun

Caballos lentos

- Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie Limitada o Antológica o Película

Bebé reno

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

- Reparto Sobresaliente para un Programa de Realidad

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

El juego del calamar: El desafío

- Coreografía Sobresaliente para un Programa de Variedades o Realidad

Dancing With The Stars

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

76th Annual Tony Awards