Premios Grammy 2023: todos los ganadores
Se entregan este domingo los Premios Grammy 2023 EN Los Ángeles. Todos los detalles.
El Staples Center Los Ángeles, California, es el escenario de la edición 65° de los Grammy Awards 2023, que se lleva a cabo este domingo.
TNT, EN VIVO: ver Grammy Awards 2023, por TV y ONLINE
En la Argentina y Latinoamérica la ceremonia de los Premios Grammy 2023 se pueden ver en vivo por TV a través de la señales TNT y TNT Series. El evento se lleva a cabo desde las 22 de la Argentina.
- Canales 306 (HD) y 307 de Cablevision.
- Canales 502 y 207 de DirecTV
- Canales 407 y 414 de Telecentro
A su vez, por internet, la ceremonia está disponible a través de Paramount+, el servicio de streaming propiedad y operado por Paramount Streaming, que para acceder primero hay que suscribirse. Además, también se transmite en vivo por la web oficial de los Grammy.
Grammy 2023: Nominados y granadores EN VIVO
Grabación del año
- ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Álbum del año
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo - Special Mary J.
- Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Canción del año
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Mejor artista nuevo
- Anitta
- Domi & JD Beck
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Molly Tuttle
- Muni Long
- Omar Apollo
- Samara Joy
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Wet Leg
Mejor actuación de artista pop solista
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop
- ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
- Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
- Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional
- Diana Ross - Thank You
- Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
- Michael Bublé - Higher
- Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
- Pentatonix - Evergreen
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Lizzo - Special
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonobo - Rosewood
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love Kaytranada Featuring
- H.E.R. - Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Bonobo - Fragments
- Diplo - Diplo
- Odesza - The Last Goodbye
- Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder
- Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
- Grant Geissman - Blooz
- Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
- Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Mejor actuación de rock
- Beck - Old Man
- The Black Keys - Wild Child
- Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses - GANADOR
- Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
- Idles - Crawl!
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
- Turnstile - Holiday
Mejor actuación de metal
- Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
- Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
- Muse - Kill or Be Killed
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules - GANADOR
- Turnstile - Blackout
Mejor canción de rock
- Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses - GANADOR
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
- Turnstile - Blackout
- The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Mejor álbum de rock
- The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
- Idles - Crawler
- Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
- Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 - GANADOR
- Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Mejor actuación de música alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
- Big Thief - Certainty
- Florence and the Machine - King
- Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge - GANADOR
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- Arcade Fire - WE
- Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Björk - Fossora
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg - GANADOR
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Mejor actuación R&B
- Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Lucky Daye - Over
- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs - GANADOR
Mejor actuación R&B tradicional
- Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ‘Round Midnight
- Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
- Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa - GANADOR
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Mejor canción de R&B
- Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
- PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- Cory Henry - Operation Funk
- Moonchild - Starfuit
- Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
- Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
- Terrace Martin - Drones
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
- Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
- Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Mejor actuación de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Mejor actuación de rap melódico
- DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
- Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Mejor canción de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Mejor álbum de rap
- DJ Khaled - God Did
- Future - I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Mejor actuación solista de country
- Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
- Willie Nelson - Live Forever - GANADOR
- Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Mejor actuación en dúo/grupo de country
- Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl - GANADOR
- Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
- Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
- Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Mejor canción de country
- Cody Johnson - ‘Til You Can’t - GANADOR
- Luke Combs - Doin’ This
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
- Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
- Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Mejor álbum de country
- Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
- Maren Morris - Humble Quest
- Miranda Lambert - Palomino
- Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Mejor álbum de new age/ambient/chant
- Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
- Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
- Mystic Mirror - White Sun - GANADOR
- Paul Avgerinos - Joy
- Will Ackerman - Positano Songs
Mejor solo improvisado de jazz
- Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)
- Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On
- John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko
- Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum
- Melissa Aldana - Falling
- Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species - GANADOR
Mejor álbum solista de jazz vocal
- The Baylor Project - The Evening: Live At Apparatus
- Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
- The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
- Samara Joy - Linger Awhile - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
- Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
- Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
- Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1 - GANADOR
- Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
- Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion
Mejor álbum de gran ensamble de jazz
- John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
- Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
- Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
- Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
- Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective -
- Fandango at the Wall in New York
- Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul
- Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida
- Flora Purim - If You Will
- Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas
Mejor canción/actuación de gospel
- Doe - When I Pray
- Erica Campbell - Positive
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
- PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
- Tye Tribbett - Get Up
Mejor canción/actuación de música cristiana contemporánea
- Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever
- Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
- Doe - So Good
- For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
- Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Mejor álbum de gospel
- Doe - Clarity
- Maranda Curtis - Die to Live
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
- Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
- Tye Tribbett - All Things New
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- Anne Wilson - My Jesus
- Chris Tomlin - Always
- Elevation Worship - Lion
- Maverick City Music - Breathe
- TobyMac - Life After Death
Mejor álbum de raíces gospel
- Gaither Vocal Band - Let’s Just Praise the Lord
- Karen Peck & New River - 2:22
- Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots
- Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
- Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
- Fonseca - Viajante
- Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
- Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
- Farruko - La 167
- Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
- Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Mejor álbum de rock/música alternativa latina
- Cimafunk - El Alimento
- Fito Páez - Los Años Salvajes
- Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
- Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
- Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
- Rosalía - Motomami - GANADOR
Mejor álbum regional de música mexicana
- Chiquis - Abeja Reina
- Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido
- Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
- Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical - GANADOR
- Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)
Mejor álbum de música tropical latina
- Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II
- Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy - GANADOR
- La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz
- Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas
- Tito Nieves - Legendario
Mejor actuación de música de raíces americanas
- Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground - GANADOR
- Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
- Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
- Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty
- Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel
Mejor actuación de música americana
- Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
- Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
- Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind - GANADOR
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
- Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Mejor canción de música de raíces americanas
- Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star
- Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That - GANADOR
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome
- Sheryl Crow - Forever
Mejor álbum de música americana
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That…
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days - GANADOR
- Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
- Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be…
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
- The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
- The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree - GANADOR
- Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
- Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
- Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
- Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
- John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
- Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
- Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny - GANADOR
- Eric Gales - Crown
- North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
- Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far
Mejor álbum de folk
- Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
- Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
- Judy Collins - Spellbound
- Madison Cunningham - Revealer - GANADOR
- Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
- Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
- Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
- Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
- Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - GANADOR
- Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle
Mejor álbum de reggae
- Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling - GANADOR
- Koffee - Gifted
- Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
- Sean Paul - Scorcha
- Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi
Mejor actuación de música global
- Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
- Burna Boy - Last Last
- Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
- Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
- Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de música global
- Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us… (Live)
- Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
- Burna Boy - Love, Damini
- Masa Takumi - Sakura - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de música para niños
- Alphabet Rockers - The Movement - GANADOR
- Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!
- Justin Roberts - Space Cadet
- Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos
- Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House
Mejor audiolibro/narración/storytelling
- Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
- Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
- Questlove - Music Is History
- Viola Davis - Finding Me - GANADOR
Mejor poesía hablada
- Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems
- Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
- Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious
- J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door - GANADOR
- Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View
Mejor álbum de comedia
- Dave Chappelle - The Closer - GANADOR
- Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
- Louis C.K. - Sorry
- Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
- Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Mejor álbum de música hecha para musicales
- Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop
- New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change
- ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) - GANADOR
- Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical
- ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night
- Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night
Mejor compilado en soundtrack para medios visuales
- Various Artists - Elvis
- Various Artists - Encanto - GANADOR
- Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
- Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick
- Various Artists - West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora (cine y televisión)
- Germaine Franco - Encanto - GANADOR
- Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die
- Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
- Michael Giacchino - The Batman
- Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otro medios interactivos
- Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard
- Christopher Tin - Old World
- Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - GANADOR
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- Beyoncé - Be Alive
- Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz &
- Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno - GANADOR
- Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
- Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
- Taylor Swift - Carolina
- 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U
Mejor composición instrumental
- Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
- Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge - GANADOR
- Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible
- Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
- Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots
Mejor arreglo, instrumentación o acapela
- Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
- Danny Elfman - Main Titles
- Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love
- Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple - GANADOR
- Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI
Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces
- Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
- Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version) - GANADOR
- Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone
- Louis Cole - Let It Happen
Mejor equipo de grabación
- Fann - Telos
- Soporus - Divers
- Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
- Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning - GANADOR
- Underoath - Voyeurist
Mejor boxset o edición especial limitada
- Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
- Danny Elfman - Big Mess
- The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81, ‘82, ‘83 - GANADOR
- They Might Be Giants - Book
- Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Mejores notas de un álbum
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
- Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
- Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
- Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
- Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) - GANADOR
Mejor álbum histórico
- Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
- Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
- Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern…
- Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
- Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) - GANADOR
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Amy Allen
- Laura Veltz
- Nija Charles
- The-Dream
- Tobias Jesso Jr. - GANADOR
Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, no clásico
- Baynk - Adolescence
- Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Productor del año, no clásico
- Boi-1da
- Dahi
- Dan Auerbach
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Jack Antonoff - GANADOR
Mejor grabación remixada
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
- The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
- Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - GANADOR
- Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Mejor álbum de música inmersiva
- Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
- The Chainsmokers - Memories…Do Not Open
- Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
- Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
- Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides - GANADOR
Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, clásico
- Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
- Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
- Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
- Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Productor del año, clásico
- Christoph Franke
- Elaine Martone
- James Ginsburg
- Jonathan Allen
- Judith Sherman
Mejor actuación orquestal
- Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvoák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
- New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman -GANADOR
- Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World
- Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It
Mejor grabación de ópera
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones - GANADOR
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice
Mejor actuación coral
- The Crossing - Born - GANADOR
- English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11
Mejor actuación de cámara/pequeño ensamble
- Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen - GANADOR
- Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets
- Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances
- Publiquartet - What Is American
- Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
- Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life
- Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation
- Mak Grgi? - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic
- Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
- Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future - GANADOR
Mejor álbum clásico vocal solista
- Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden
- Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
- Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene - GANADOR
- Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You
- Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Mejor compendio clásico
- Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds
- Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story - GANADOR
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine
- Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
- Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
- Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
- Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite
- Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations
- Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact - GANADOR
Mejor video musical
- Adele - Easy on Me
- BTS - Yet to Come
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film - GANADOR
Mejor film musical
- Adele - Adele One Night Only
- Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
- Justin Bieber - Our World
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
- Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - GANADOR
Temas
Te puede interesar
Lo que se lee ahora
Las Más Leídas
Dejá tu comentario