Acusan a China de reabrir los mercados de animales salvajes y una nueva investigación revela su extrema crueldad

BREAKING: Our new investigation in Asia reveals the cruelty and danger of wet markets. Epidemics including SARS started in a wet market, and researchers believe that COVID-19 likely originated in one. These live-animal markets are a threat to human health and hell to animals. Join Animal Equality in asking the United Nations to #BanWetMarkets! ✍️ SIGN NOW! animalequality.org/markets - link in profile bio.