Compró un pueblo fantasma, pasó la cuarentena y lo quiere hacer centro turístico

De acuerdo con lo que cuenta Underwood, los dos hombres decidieron invertir los "ahorros de toda la vida", además de una cantidad de dinero que pusieron sus amigos y clientes, para transformarse en los dueños de este pueblo abandonado, ubicado en las montañas Inyo, California, Estados Unidos.

A peek into some of the mines of Cerro Gordo that once held nearly $500 million worth of silver.There's nearly 30 miles of mines under and around Cerro Gordo. Enough wood was used for mine support that you could have built the Empire State Building from the wood. Some of the mine go miles straight back into rock. Some are just a few hundred yards long. Each were started with a big dream and hope. Now they all carry remnants of the past - small pieces of fabric, tins from food, etchings, and even some miners who weren't fortunate enough to make it out.