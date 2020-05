VIDEO: los primeros pasos de la elefanta Mara en el santuario de Brasil

View this post on Instagram

Mara is dusting and becoming more comfortable in the barn at her new home in Brazil. We do not know what her first day at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil will look like - we will let Mara decide. For now, she is very happy dusting. #freedomlooksgoodonher #marasmove #elephant #elephantsanctuary #elephantsanctuarybrazil #sanctuaryheals #elefante #elephantsofinstagram