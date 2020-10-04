 -

-

Ojos azules y brillantes: el sorprendente caso de una tribu de Indonesia

04 de octubre de 2020

Casi todos los habitantes de una tribu de la isla de Buton tiene esos rasgos por una mutación genética que suele afectar a uno de cada 42 mil personas. Un fotógrafo retrató a varias personas del lugar.

Existe una tribu en la isla de Buton, Indonesia, en donde varios de sus habitantes tienen ojos profundamente azules y de un particular brillo, debido a una rara mutación genética.

El fotógrafo Korchnoi Pasaribu recorrió el lugar en septiembre y registró varias imágenes que luego publicó en Instagram y no tardaron en volverse viral en todo el mundo.

"Los ojos azules son únicos y hermosos, además de ser mi inspiración", comentó Pasaribu, quien en realidad es geólogo de profesión y su pasatiempo es documentar la vida en las zonas rurales de Indonesia, particularmente sus tribus y cultura.

De acuerdo con RT, estos rasgos se relacionarían con una mutación genética hereditaria conocida como síndrome de Waardenburg, una afección que le toca a una persona de cada 42 mil a nivel mundial, lo que hace aún más sorprendente el caso de esta tribu.

El síndrome, además de producir cambios en la pigmentación de los ojos, cabello y piel, también suele caracterizarse por generar sordera.

En el caso de la isla, que sorprende a todo el mundo, desde niños hasta adultos, hombre y mujeres padecen este trastorno genético, y en algunos casos sus ojos pueden tener ojos de colores diferentes: uno oscuro y otro claro. La mayoría de los habitantes son familiares entre sí.

