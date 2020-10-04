Ojos azules y brillantes: el sorprendente caso de una tribu de Indonesia

Existe una tribu en la isla de Buton, Indonesia, en donde varios de sus habitantes tienen ojos profundamente azules y de un particular brillo, debido a una rara mutación genética.
Casi todos los habitantes de una tribu de la isla de Buton tiene esos rasgos por una mutación genética que suele afectar a uno de cada 42 mil personas. Un fotógrafo retrató a varias personas del lugar.
El fotógrafo Korchnoi Pasaribu recorrió el lugar en septiembre y registró varias imágenes que luego publicó en Instagram y no tardaron en volverse viral en todo el mundo.
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Juan Aprilian ~ Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #mountesia #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #worldphotographyhub #marimotret_id #mountesia #gogreen #healtheworld #earth #savetheearth #humanrights
A post shared by Korchnoi Pasaribu (@geo.rock888) on
"Los ojos azules son únicos y hermosos, además de ser mi inspiración", comentó Pasaribu, quien en realidad es geólogo de profesión y su pasatiempo es documentar la vida en las zonas rurales de Indonesia, particularmente sus tribus y cultura.
De acuerdo con RT, estos rasgos se relacionarían con una mutación genética hereditaria conocida como síndrome de Waardenburg, una afección que le toca a una persona de cada 42 mil a nivel mundial, lo que hace aún más sorprendente el caso de esta tribu.
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Heal The World ~ Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #mountesia #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #who #worldhealthorganization #worldphotographyhub #marimotret_id #mountesia #gogreen #healtheworld #earth #savetheearth #healtheworld
A post shared by Korchnoi Pasaribu (@geo.rock888) on
El síndrome, además de producir cambios en la pigmentación de los ojos, cabello y piel, también suele caracterizarse por generar sordera.
View this post on Instagram
. ~ HAPPY NATIONAL BATIK DAY ~ The traditional cloth of Indonesia Talent : @sawal_bayonet Rare and unique genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Thanks to : @jaymuhammad.id @syarif_hidayat2020 Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #mountesia #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #batikmodern #awesome_photographers #batiksolo #marimotret_id #mountesia #batikindonesia #batik #batikmurah #humaninterest #batikpekalongan #batiktulis
A post shared by Korchnoi Pasaribu (@geo.rock888) on
En el caso de la isla, que sorprende a todo el mundo, desde niños hasta adultos, hombre y mujeres padecen este trastorno genético, y en algunos casos sus ojos pueden tener ojos de colores diferentes: uno oscuro y otro claro. La mayoría de los habitantes son familiares entre sí.
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Ditra ~ Pengidap Waardenburg Syndrome, yaitu kelainan genetik langka yang menyebabkan matanya menjadi biru. Tak ada keluhan terhadap penglihatannya hanya saja jika kelebihan cahaya akan mengeluarkan air mata. Dibalik kekurangan itu, dia punya mata biru yg indah. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id #kamuharustau
A post shared by Korchnoi Pasaribu (@geo.rock888) on
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Kekurangan yang menjadi Kelebihan ~ Hitam Biru - Biru Biru - Biru Hitam Syawal - Fardan - Ditra dibalut tenunan khas Buton Mereka pengidap Waardenburg Syndrome, yaitu kelainan genetik langka yang menyebabkan mata mereka menjadi biru. Tak ada keluhan terhadap penglihatan mereka, hanya saja jika kelebihan cahaya akan mengeluarkan air mata. Dibalik kekurangan itu, mereka punya mata biru yg indah. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 Exif : 1/400s , F1.8, ISO 400 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id #kamuharustau
A post shared by Korchnoi Pasaribu (@geo.rock888) on
View this post on Instagram
. ~ SAWAL & DITRA ~ Two Indonesian children ( Buton Tribe ) who has a rare and uniqe genetic condition, which known as Waardenburg syndrome Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 Exif : 1/1250s , F2.5 , ISO 400 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id
A post shared by Korchnoi Pasaribu (@geo.rock888) on
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Fardan ~ Pengidap Waardenburg Syndrome, yaitu kelainan genetik langka yang menyebabkan matanya menjadi biru. Tak ada keluhan terhadap penglihatannya hanya saja jika kelebihan cahaya akan mengeluarkan air mata. Dibalik kekurangan itu, dia punya mata biru yg indah. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id #kamuharustau
A post shared by Korchnoi Pasaribu (@geo.rock888) on