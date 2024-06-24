MinutoUno

Lionel Messi celebra su cumpleaños número 37: así lo saludaron en las redes

El capitán de la Selección Argentina nuevamente pasa otro festejo junto a sus compañeros en plena disputa de la Copa América 2024.

Lionel Messi, capitán de la Selección Argentina y considerado por muchos como el mejor futbolista de todos los tiempos, celebra este lunes su cumpleaños número 37, otra vez junto a sus compañeros del seleccionado.

A los 37 años, el astro rosarino sigue demostrando que la edad es solo un número: su rendimiento en el Inter Miami y en la Albiceleste continúa siendo impresionante, con actuaciones memorables y goles que asombran a todos.

Desde Rosario hasta New York, las redes sociales se han inundado de mensajes de felicitación de fanáticos, compañeros y rivales, todos reconociendo la grandeza de un futbolista que ha transformado el deporte.

Con la mirada puesta en la Copa América 2024, el campeón del mundo sigue siendo una fuente de inspiración. A medida que continúa su viaje en el fútbol, su pasión y amor por el juego aseguran que aún hay muchas páginas por escribir en su extraordinaria historia.

Así saludaron a Messi en las redes sociales por su cumpleaños

