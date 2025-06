Borussia Dortmund clasificó como líder del Grupo F y espera rival en octavos de final del Mundial de Clubes

36' First assist of the tournament for Jobe Bellingham. Svensson finishes it off. 1-0.



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUu4lJ | #FIFACWC #TakeltToTheWorld #BVBUHD pic.twitter.com/RcS4J6ScRs