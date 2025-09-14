Premios Emmy 2025 EN VIVO: minuto a minuto de la ceremonia y ganadores

Live Blog Post

Los favoritos de la noche de los Premios Emmy

En la categoría de drama, la serie Severance lidera con 27 nominaciones y compite con otras producciones de renombre como The Last of Us, Andor y The White Lotus, las cuales fueron parte de las mejores temporadas de 2024. Por su parte, en la categoría de comedia, la favorita es The Studio, que con 23 nominaciones ha empatado el récord de The Bear en 2024. Competirá contra Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building y What We Do in the Shadows.

Además de las series, la ceremonia contará con la presencia de figuras destacadas de la industria, como Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Jenna Ortega y Catherine Zeta-Jones. Las últimas dos las protagonistas de "Merlina", una de las series más importantes de Netflix.