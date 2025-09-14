MinutoUno

Premios Emmy 2025 EN VIVO: minuto a minuto de la ceremonia y ganadores

Se celebra este domingo en Los Angeles la 77° edición de los premios a la TV de Hollywood. Todos detalles, minuto a minuto.

- Por Noe Ríos

La 77.ª edición de los Premios Emmy se celebra en la noche de este domingo en Hollywood, y los fanáticos en Argentina podrán seguir toda la emoción en vivo.

La ceremonia, que reconoce lo mejor de la televisión, promete ser un evento lleno de sorpresas y reencuentros de elencos icónicos como Gilmore Girls, Law & Order: SVU y Grey’s Anatomy.

El comediante Nate Bargatze será el anfitrión de la gala, que se transmitirá en directo por TNT y la plataforma de streaming HBO Max, a partir de las 21:00 horas. Para aquellos que quieran seguir el evento desde el principio, la cobertura de la alfombra roja comenzará a las 18:00 horas por E! Latinoamérica y las redes sociales.

Asimismo, a partir de las 20hs, Axel Kuschevatzky conducirá el punto de encuentro para HBO Max y TNT con las entrevistas a los protagonistas de la noche durante su paso por la red carpet.

Uno por uno, todos los nominados

Lista completa de nominados de los Premios Emmy 2025:

- Mejor series dramática

  • “Andor”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “Paradise”
  • “The Pitt”
  • “Severance”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The White Lotus”

- Mejor serie de comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Shrinking”
  • “The Studio”
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

- Mejor miniserie

  • “Adolescence”
  • “Black Mirror”
  • “Dying for Sex”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • “The Penguin”

- Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”
  • Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

- Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
  • Britt Lower, “Severance “
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat"

- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Zach Cherry, “Severance”
  • Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
  • Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
  • James Marsden, “Paradise”
  • Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”
  • Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
  • John Turturro, “Severance”

- Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática

  • Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
  • Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
  • Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
  • Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
  • Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
  • Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
  • Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

- Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
  • Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

- Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
  • Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
  • Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
  • Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

- Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
  • Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
  • Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

- Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
  • Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
  • Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
  • Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

- Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”
  • Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
  • Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”
  • Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

- Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
  • Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
  • Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”
  • Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
  • Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

- Mejor reality/competencia

  • “The Traitors”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Top Chef”

- Mejor programa "talk show"

  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “The Daily Show”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Los favoritos de la noche de los Premios Emmy

En la categoría de drama, la serie Severance lidera con 27 nominaciones y compite con otras producciones de renombre como The Last of Us, Andor y The White Lotus, las cuales fueron parte de las mejores temporadas de 2024. Por su parte, en la categoría de comedia, la favorita es The Studio, que con 23 nominaciones ha empatado el récord de The Bear en 2024. Competirá contra Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building y What We Do in the Shadows.

Además de las series, la ceremonia contará con la presencia de figuras destacadas de la industria, como Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Jenna Ortega y Catherine Zeta-Jones. Las últimas dos las protagonistas de "Merlina", una de las series más importantes de Netflix.

A qué hora y cómo ver en vivo los Premios Emmy 2025

La ceremonia es transmitida por el canal TNT y la plataforma de streaming HBO Max. Además, se podrá seguir desde cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de las aplicaciones Flow, Telecentro Play y DirecTV GO.

