Premios Emmy 2025: uno por uno, quiénes son los nominados
Este domingo 14 de septiembre se celebra la 77° edición de los Premios exclusivos de series y televisión. Todos los detalles quiénes son los nominados.
La 77° edición de los Premios Emmy 2025 se celebra este domingo 14 de septiembre. La ceremonia, que celebra lo mejor de la televisión y las series se transmitirá a través de HBO Max y TNT a partir de las 21hs.
En tanto, la alfombra roja y el punto de encuentro se podrán ver a las 20hs. Así es que esta noche el Peacock Theater en Los Ángeles, California se vestirá de gala una vez más para recibir a los artistas nominados elegidos por la Academia de la Televisión.
Por otro lado, en lo que respecta a la ceremonia, Nate Bargatze será el anfitrión de los Premios Emmy. El comediante se encargará de presentar no solamente a los nominados, sino también a los ganadores.
Lista completa de nominados de los Premios Emmy 2025
- Mejor series dramática
- “Andor”
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Last of Us”
- “Paradise”
- “The Pitt”
- “Severance”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The White Lotus”
- Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Shrinking”
- “The Studio”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Mejor miniserie
- “Adolescence”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- “The Penguin”
- Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
- Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Britt Lower, “Severance “
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat"
- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Zach Cherry, “Severance”
- Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
- Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
- James Marsden, “Paradise”
- Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”
- Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
- John Turturro, “Severance”
- Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
- Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
- Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
- Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
- Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
- Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
- Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
- Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
- Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
- Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
- Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
- Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
- Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”
- Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”
- Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
- Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”
- Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
- Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
- Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”
- Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
- Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”
- Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
- Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”
- Mejor reality/competencia
- “The Traitors”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- Mejor programa "talk show"
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “The Daily Show”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
