MinutoUno

EN VIVOHollywood

Globos de Oro 2026 EN VIVO: nominados, alfombra roja y ganadores, minuto a minuto

Globos de Oro 2026 EN VIVO: nominados, alfombra roja y ganadores, minuto a minuto
MinutoUno
Espectáculos
Globos de Oro
Hollywood

Sigue la temporada de premios de Hollywood este domingo con la nueva edición de los Globos de Oro. Todos los detalles.

- Por Noe Ríos

Compartí en redes:

EN VIVO

La temporada de premios en la industria del cine y las series alcanza uno de sus puntos más altos este domingo 11 de enero, ya que la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood lleva a cabo la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2026, una ceremonia que tradicionalmente se posiciona como el termómetro definitivo y la antesala directa de los codiciados premios Oscar.

El emblemático hotel Beverly Hilton, ubicado en Beverly Hills, está de gala para recibir a las estrellas más brillantes del cine y la televisión en lo que promete ser una velada inolvidable.

Esta 83° edición no llega como una entrega más, sino que trae consigo actualizaciones en su estructura para adaptarse a los nuevos consumos culturales. Tras la exitosa inclusión de la categoría a Mejor Actuación de Stand-Up en años anteriores, la organización decidió dar un paso más allá. En esta oportunidad, la gran novedad será la incorporación de la terna a Mejor Podcast, reconociendo oficialmente el impacto de este formato en el ecosistema mediático global.

GOLDEN GLOBES

Minuto a minuto de los Globos de Oro 2026

Live Blog Post

Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

Mejor película musical o comedia

  • “Blue Moon”
  • “Bugonia”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “No Other Choice”
  • “Nouvelle Vague”
  • “One Battle After Another”

Mejor película, drama

  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Hamnet”
  • “It Was Just an Accident”
  • “The Secret Agent”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sinners”

Mejor director de película

  • Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
  • Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
  • Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”
  • Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
  • Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Mejor actor — Película, musical/comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
  • George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
  • Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
  • Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”
  • Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Mejor actor en una película — drama

  • Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
  • Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”
  • Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
  • Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia

  • Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
  • Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
  • Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
  • Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
  • Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Mejor actriz en una película - drama

  • Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”
  • Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”
  • Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
  • Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”
  • Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
  • Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

  • Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
  • Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
  • Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
  • Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
  • Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
  • Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

  • Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”
  • Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
  • Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
  • Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Mejor guion — Película

  • Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — “Hamnet”
  • Jafar Panahi — “It was Just An Accident”
  • Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt — “Sentimental Value”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another”
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — “Marty Supreme”
  • Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”

Mejor película de animación

  • “Arco”
  • “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle”
  • “Elio”
  • “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain”
  • “Zootopia 2”

Mejor película en idioma extranjero

  • “It Was Just An Accident”
  • “No Other Choice”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sirat”
  • “The Secret Agent”
  • “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Mejor banda sonora original — Película

  • Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
  • Hans Zimmer, “F1”
  • Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
  • Kangding Ray, “Sirat”
  • Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
  • Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Mejor canción original — Película

  • “Dream as One” por Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “Golden” por Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “I Lied to You” por Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
  • “No Place Like Home” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
  • “Train Dreams” por Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams”

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “F1”
  • “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
  • “Sinners”
  • “Weapons”
  • “Wicked: For Good”
  • “Zootopia 2”

Mejor serie de televisión — Drama

  • “The Diplomat”
  • “Pluribus”
  • “Severance”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The Pitt”
  • “The White Lotus”

Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “The Studio”

Mejor miniserie de televisión

  • “Adolescence”
  • “All Her Fault”
  • “The Beast in Me”
  • “Black Mirror”
  • “Dying for Sex”
  • “The Girlfriend”

Mejor actriz – Televisión – Drama

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Britt Lower, “Severance”
  • Helen Mirren, “MobLand”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
  • Diego Luna, “Andor”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”
  • Noah Wylie, “The Pitt”

Mejor actriz — Televisión, musical o comedia

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actriz en una miniserie

  • Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”
  • Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
  • Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
  • Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
  • Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”
  • Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Mejor actor — Televisión, musical o comedia

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actor de reparto – Televisión

  • Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
  • Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
  • Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
  • Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Mejor actriz de reparto - Televisión

  • Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
  • Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
  • Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
  • Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
  • Hanna Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actor de miniserie

  • Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
  • Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”
  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
  • Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”
  • Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Mejor comedia stand-up en televisión

  • Bill Maher, “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”
  • Brett Goldstein, “The Second Best Night of Your Life”
  • Kevin Hart, “Acting My Age”
  • Kumail Nanjiani, “Night Thoughts”
  • Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”
  • Sarah Silverman, “Postmortem”

Mejor podcast

  • “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd”
  • “Call Her Daddy”
  • “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”
  • “The Mel Robbins Podcast”
  • “Smartless”
  • “Up First”

Live Blog Post

La presencia argentina en el plano internacional

Aunque este año la industria cinematográfica nacional no cuenta con representantes dentro de las categorías de los Globos de Oro 2026, el cine argentino sigue dando batalla en el circuito internacional. Un ejemplo de esto es el largometraje Belén, bajo la dirección de Dolores Fonzi, que se mantiene firme en la lista de competidoras con posibilidades de llegar a los Oscar de este año.

La historia de nuestro país con los Globos de Oro tuvo hitos memorables que vale la pena recordar. A lo largo del tiempo, tres producciones nacionales lograron alzarse con el galardón en la categoría de Película en Lengua No Inglesa. El camino lo inició "La mujer de las camelias" (1955), seguido décadas más tarde por la aclamada "La historia oficial" (1986) y, más recientemente, el impacto global de "Argentina, 1985" (2023). Aunque este domingo no habrá un representante local en la terna, el prestigio ganado en ediciones anteriores mantiene a la Argentina como una potencia cinematográfica siempre bajo la lupa de los críticos extranjeros.

Live Blog Post

Dónde ver las favoritas de los Globos de Oro 2026

Entre los títulos que se disputan las estatuillas y que ya habitan el mundo del streaming destacan películas como Frankestein, Train dreams y Jay Kelly, todas ellas dentro de Netflix.

Por su parte, HBO pisa fuerte con producciones como Sinners, One battle after another y Weapons. La plataforma Amazon cuenta con After the hunt y Hedda, mientras que Disney+ apuesta por la animación con Zootopia 2 y Elio. El listado se completa con propuestas diversas como Die, my love en Mubi, el drama deportivo F1 en Apple TV y la bélica After the hunt.

Live Blog Post

A qué hora y dónde ver los Globos de Oro 2026

Para los seguidores en Argentina, la transmisión comenzará puntualmente a las 22 horas, con la gala mientras que la alfombra roja se podrá ver a partir de las 20hs. La transmisión oficial estará a cargo de la señal de cable TNT, mientras que aquellos que prefieran el formato digital podrán seguir cada detalle a través del servicio de streaming de HBO Max.

La oferta de producciones nominadas es sumamente variada y muchas de ellas ya se encuentran disponibles en los catálogos de diversos servicios on demand, facilitando que el público llegue a la gala habiendo visto gran parte de las competidoras.

Embed

Dejá tu comentario

Temas

Te puede interesar