Globos de Oro 2026 EN VIVO: nominados, alfombra roja y ganadores, minuto a minuto

Dónde ver las favoritas de los Globos de Oro 2026

Entre los títulos que se disputan las estatuillas y que ya habitan el mundo del streaming destacan películas como Frankestein, Train dreams y Jay Kelly, todas ellas dentro de Netflix.

Por su parte, HBO pisa fuerte con producciones como Sinners, One battle after another y Weapons. La plataforma Amazon cuenta con After the hunt y Hedda, mientras que Disney+ apuesta por la animación con Zootopia 2 y Elio. El listado se completa con propuestas diversas como Die, my love en Mubi, el drama deportivo F1 en Apple TV y la bélica After the hunt.