El mensaje de todo el fútbol argentino por el 24 de marzo: "Memoria, verdad y justicia"

River utilizó imágenes con la consigna "Nunca más" en negrita, mientras que Independiente compartió un mensaje pidiendo que los hechos ocurridos en 1976 no se repitan. Boca, Huracán, Talleres, Atlético Tucumán, Newell’s, Unión, All Boys, Temperley, Colegiales, Vélez, J. J. Urquiza y Brown de Adrogué también realizaron publicaciones alusivas.
Uno de los homenajes más emotivos fue el de Ferro Carril Oeste, que recordó a 18 socios y socias desaparecidos durante la dictadura colocando sus imágenes en la tribuna de Plateas. La acción generó un fuerte impacto entre los hinchas y seguidores del club, quienes destacaron la importancia de mantener viva la memoria.
Los posteos de los clubes del fútbol argentino por el Día de la Memoria
