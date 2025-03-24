MinutoUno

El mensaje de todo el fútbol argentino por el 24 de marzo: "Memoria, verdad y justicia"

Deportes

La AFA, la Liga Profesional y los clubes conmemoraron el Día de la Memoria con emotivos posteos y homenajes a las víctimas de la última dictadura.

El mensaje de todo el fútbol argentino por el 24 de marzo: Memoria, verdad y justicia

Este lunes 24 de marzo, en el Día de la Memoria por la Verdad y la Justicia, el fútbol argentino se unió para recordar a las víctimas de la última dictadura militar. A través de distintas publicaciones en redes sociales, la AFA, la Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) y numerosos clubes reafirmaron el compromiso con la memoria histórica.

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) fue una de las primeras en pronunciarse con un mensaje claro: "Memoria, Verdad y Justicia por y para siempre", acompañado de una imagen alusiva. La LPF también se sumó con un posteo que incluía la bandera argentina como fondo.

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/afa/status/1904156245432676404&partner=&hide_thread=false

River utilizó imágenes con la consigna "Nunca más" en negrita, mientras que Independiente compartió un mensaje pidiendo que los hechos ocurridos en 1976 no se repitan. Boca, Huracán, Talleres, Atlético Tucumán, Newell’s, Unión, All Boys, Temperley, Colegiales, Vélez, J. J. Urquiza y Brown de Adrogué también realizaron publicaciones alusivas.

Uno de los homenajes más emotivos fue el de Ferro Carril Oeste, que recordó a 18 socios y socias desaparecidos durante la dictadura colocando sus imágenes en la tribuna de Plateas. La acción generó un fuerte impacto entre los hinchas y seguidores del club, quienes destacaron la importancia de mantener viva la memoria.

Embed

Los posteos de los clubes del fútbol argentino por el Día de la Memoria

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LigaAFA/status/1904005255626379353&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/BocaJrsOficial/status/1904163829547745624&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/RiverPlate/status/1904156373161484594&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Independiente/status/1904141624977862873&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/RacingClub/status/1904177576710455668&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SanLorenzo/status/1904170917506187705&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CAHuracan/status/1904157520328839631&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Velez/status/1904163898510450927&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ATOficial/status/1904133595121512641&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CATalleresdecba/status/1904126051602628965&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Newells/status/1904148591267938726&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/clubaunion/status/1904140994880184756&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/caallboys/status/1904005249989485008&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TemperleyOK/status/1904144776586317949&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Colegiales1908/status/1904140898859925525&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CABrown_Oficial/status/1904162204137508968&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Olimpo_Oficial/status/1904162651392893183&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CASarmientoOf/status/1904182835461624160&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/RosarioCentral/status/1904005321292476549&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/catigreoficial/status/1904156252088758486&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/clublanus/status/1904133607867789415&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EdelpOficial/status/1904183400237265285&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/caplatense/status/1904160667508023719&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed

Temas

Dejá tu comentario

Te puede interesar

Lo que se lee ahora

Las Más Leídas