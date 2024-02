Dua Lipa recomendó un libro del escritor argentino Hernán Díaz

Embed - SERVICE95 on Instagram: "“My March Monthly Read is Trust by Hernan Diaz. This book made my head spin! Set in New York City in the 1920s and ’30s, the story of a Manhattan financier and his high society wife is told through four ‘books’ – a novel, a manuscript, a memoir and a journal. But which version should you trust? Is there even one true reality? As we sift our way through these competing narratives, Diaz serves us clues and red herrings in equal measure. We know we are being gamed, but we’re not sure exactly which character is gaming us. While each reader will draw their own conclusion when they reach the end of this complex and thrilling book, what is never disputed is the ease with which money and power can bend reality itself. I was obsessed and you might just be too” – Dua x If you hadn’t heard, the S95 Book Club newsletter is finally here!! Issue 002 arrives tomorrow – we hope you’ve signed up to receive yours! It’s not too late to subscribe, head to Service95.com to find out more."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SERVICE95 (@service95)