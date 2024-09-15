Premios Emmy 2024: lista completa de nominados

premios emmy.jpg Premios Emmy 2024. Foto: (Max)

Todos nominados y ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024

- Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática:

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shgun) - GANADOR

Dominic West (The Crown)

- Mejor actriz principal en una serie Dramática:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shgun) - GANADORA

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

- Serie dramática:

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shgun (FX) - GANADORA

Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)

El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)

- Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia:

Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (El oso) - GANADOR

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

- Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia:

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (El oso)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks) - GANADORA

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

- Serie de comedia:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

El oso (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

Hacks (Max) - GANADORA

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

- Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o Antológica

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Bebé reno) - GANADOR

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

- Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada o Antológica

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - GANADORA

Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

- Serie limitada o antológica

Bebé reno (Netflix) - GANADORA

Fargo (FX)

Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

- Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)

Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno) - GANADOR

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

- Programa de entrevistas sobresaliente

The Daily Show - GANADOR

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

- Programa de competencia de realidad

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors - GANADOR

The Voice

- Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - GANADORA

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano (Shgun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - GANADOR

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shgun)

Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso) - GANADORA

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce (El oso)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso) - GANADOR

Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)- GANADORA

Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Bebé reno)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo) - GANADOR

Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

- Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia

Randall Einhorn (Episodio “Party” - Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer (“Fishes” - The Bear) - GANADOR

Ramy Youssef (“Honeydew” - The Bear)

Guy Ritchie (“Refined Aggression” - The Gentlemen)

Lucia Aniello (“Bulletproof” - Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (“I’m The Pappy” - The Ms. Pat Show)

- Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR

Kristen Kish (Top Chef)

Jeff Probst (Survivor)

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)

- Mejor guion de especial de variedades

The Oscars

Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)

John Early (Now More Than Ever)

Alex Edelman (Just for Us) - GANADOR

Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)

- Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV

Weronika Tofilska, (“Episode 4” - Bebé reno)

Noah Hawley, (”The Tragedy of the Commons” - Fargo)

Gus Van Sant (”Pilot” - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Millicent Shelton (“Poirot” - Lessons in Chemistry)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley) - GANADOR

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)