Premios Emmy 2024: lista completa de nominados
Los Premios Emmy 2024 celebraron su edición septuagésima sexta este domingo 15 de septiembre. Conocé todos los detalles de la gala que conmemoró lo mejor de la TV.
Los Premios Emmy 2024 celebraron una nueva edición este domingo 15 de septiembre. A partir de las 21hs se transmitió la ceremonia desde el el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, mientras que a las 20hs se llevó a cabo el Punto de Encuentro y la Red Carpet.
Ambas transmisiones mostraron los detalles más íntimos de estos premios que reconocen la excelencia en la programación televisiva y del streaming. Conocé, uno por uno, quiénes fueron los ganadores.
Todos nominados y ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024
- Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática:
Idris Elba (Hijack)
Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Walton Goggins (Fallout)
Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shgun) - GANADOR
Dominic West (The Crown)
- Mejor actriz principal en una serie Dramática:
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
Anna Sawai (Shgun) - GANADORA
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Serie dramática:
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shgun (FX) - GANADORA
Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)
- Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia:
Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (El oso) - GANADOR
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
- Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia:
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Maya Rudolph (Loot)
Jean Smart (Hacks) - GANADORA
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
- Serie de comedia:
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
El oso (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
Hacks (Max) - GANADORA
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
- Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o Antológica
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
Richard Gadd (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
Jon Hamm (Fargo)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
- Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada o Antológica
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - GANADORA
Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)
Juno Temple (Fargo)
Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Serie limitada o antológica
Bebé reno (Netflix) - GANADORA
Fargo (FX)
Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (Max)
- Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada
Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)
Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno) - GANADOR
Noah Hawley (Fargo)
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
- Programa de entrevistas sobresaliente
The Daily Show - GANADOR
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Programa de competencia de realidad
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors - GANADOR
The Voice
- Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - GANADORA
Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
Lesley Manville (The Crown)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Tadanobu Asano (Shgun)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - GANADOR
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
Takehiro Hira (Shgun)
Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso) - GANADORA
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Lionel Boyce (El oso)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso) - GANADOR
Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)- GANADORA
Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
- Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o antológica
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo) - GANADOR
Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia
Randall Einhorn (Episodio “Party” - Abbott Elementary)
Christopher Storer (“Fishes” - The Bear) - GANADOR
Ramy Youssef (“Honeydew” - The Bear)
Guy Ritchie (“Refined Aggression” - The Gentlemen)
Lucia Aniello (“Bulletproof” - Hacks)
Mary Lou Belli (“I’m The Pappy” - The Ms. Pat Show)
- Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias
RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR
Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
Jeff Probst (Survivor)
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)
- Mejor guion de especial de variedades
The Oscars
Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
John Early (Now More Than Ever)
Alex Edelman (Just for Us) - GANADOR
Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)
- Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV
Weronika Tofilska, (“Episode 4” - Bebé reno)
Noah Hawley, (”The Tragedy of the Commons” - Fargo)
Gus Van Sant (”Pilot” - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Millicent Shelton (“Poirot” - Lessons in Chemistry)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley) - GANADOR
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
