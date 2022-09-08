Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

On her 21st birthday then Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne, gave a speech while on tour with her parents in the south of Africa where she stated: "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

Following her pledge, Elizabeth II was crowned in Westminster Abbey in London on the 2nd of June 1953 and held the position of Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth for 70 years through which she became a symbol of stability in the face of the many changes that took place during the second half of the 20th century and first two decades of the 21st.

Her Platinum Jubilee, a first in British History, was celebrated in London from 2nd to 5th June, 2022, with other initiatives and events across the United Kingdom and the nations of the Commonwealth throughout the year.