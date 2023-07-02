Fútbol libre por celular: cómo ver en vivo Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre
Se puede ver el fútbol libre de cables y antenas en vivo en el celular. Cómo ver Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre por la Liga Profesional de Fútbol.
Este domingo desde las 19.30, Defensa y Justicia recibe a Tigre en el Estadio Norberto 'Tito' Tomaghello por la 22da. fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol, donde el principal árbitro será Sebastián Zunino.
Conocé las opciones para ver en vivo, por televisión y online, el duelo Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre.
POSIBLES FORMACIONES
Defensa y Justicia: Enrique Bologna; Agustín Sant´Anna, Nazareno Colombo, Tomás Cardona, Alexis Soto; Kevin Gutiérrez, Santiago Solari, Julián López, David Barbona; Gastón Togni y Nicolás Fernández. DT: Julio Vaccari.
Tigre: Gonzalo Marinelli; Martín Garay, Victor Cabrera, Abel Luciatti, Lautaro Montoya; Lucas Menossi, Agustín Cardozo, Alexis Castro; Facundo Colidio; Tomás Badaloni, Blas Armoa. DT: Juan Manuel Sara.
HISTORIAL ENTRE DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA Y TIGRE
- Se enfrentaron 7 veces.
- Defensa y Justicia ganó 3 partidos.
- Tigre ganó 1 encuentro.
- Igualaron en 3 ocasiones.
CÓMO VER EN VIVO DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS. TIGRE
La televisación estará a cargo de ESPN Premium. Además, se podrá seguir desde cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de las aplicaciones Flow, Telecentro Play y DirecTV GO.
