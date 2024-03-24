Las publicaciones de los clubes por el Día de la Memoria por la Verdad y la Justicia

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/LigaAFA/status/1771733678273794528&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/BocaJrsOficial/status/1771875062641029296&partner=&hide_thread=false
El Xeneize fue uno de los clubes que más activo estuvo durante la semana de la Memoria, fue Boca Juniors, que el viernes realizado el viernes restituyó los carnets a sus socios desaparecidos durante la dictadura militar que se inició en 1976.
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/BocaJrsOficial/status/1771334580697477142&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/SanLorenzo/status/1771885304577720447&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/CATalleresdecba/status/1771858829749199024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771858829749199024%7Ctwgr%5Ef220977620230573c5f0ed348f633e6d4e8f05c1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/RosarioCentral/status/1771734706511347787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771734706511347787%7Ctwgr%5Ef220977620230573c5f0ed348f633e6d4e8f05c1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/gimnasiaoficial/status/1771854473482088733?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771854473482088733%7Ctwgr%5Ef220977620230573c5f0ed348f633e6d4e8f05c1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/ATOficial/status/1771862022017135082?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771862022017135082%7Ctwgr%5Ef220977620230573c5f0ed348f633e6d4e8f05c1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/clublanus/status/1771862048059666744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771862048059666744%7Ctwgr%5E6ac89b72e2412b8654f91615eb10928e609f9226%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/EdelpOficial/status/1771862022923108724?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771862022923108724%7Ctwgr%5E6ac89b72e2412b8654f91615eb10928e609f9226%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/Newells/status/1771734052787155136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771734052787155136%7Ctwgr%5E6ac89b72e2412b8654f91615eb10928e609f9226%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/RacingClub/status/1771877862821212600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771877862821212600%7Ctwgr%5E6ac89b72e2412b8654f91615eb10928e609f9226%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/clubaunion/status/1771878587274011018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771878587274011018%7Ctwgr%5E6ac89b72e2412b8654f91615eb10928e609f9226%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/CASarmientoOf/status/1771854562640462206?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771854562640462206%7Ctwgr%5E6ac89b72e2412b8654f91615eb10928e609f9226%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/Velez/status/1771888435147440162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771888435147440162%7Ctwgr%5E6ac89b72e2412b8654f91615eb10928e609f9226%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cronica.com.ar%2Fdepo%2Factualidad%2FNUNCA-MAS-los-SENTIDOS-POSTEOS-de-los-clubes-en-el-Dia-Nacional-de-la-Memoria-por-la-Verdad-y-la-Justicia-20240324-0006.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/caallboys/status/1771753487287595068&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/Club_AlteBrown/status/1771872946505527794&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/CAHuracan/status/1771894616633061728&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/RiverPlate/status/1771908505798135924&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/Belgrano/status/1771884361232658437&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/Independiente/status/1771913317721731348&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/aaajddhh/status/1771886872463122703&partner=&hide_thread=false
Dejá tu comentario