Los árbitros de la 5° fecha de la Liga Profesional de fútbol

Yael Falcón Pérez dirigirá el partido entre Vélez-Boca en Liniers, y Nicolás Ramírez será el árbitro de River-Arsenal. Los designados en el VAR.

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) designó hoy los árbitros para la quinta fecha, que comenzará el viernes y finalizará el lunes 27, con Yael Falcón Pérez para dirigir el partido entre Vélez-Boca en Liniers, y Nicolás Ramírez será el árbitro de River-Arsenal, el domingo en el estadio Monumental.

Fecha 5 de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Viernes 24 de febrero:

21.00 Belgrano - Tigre (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Manuel Vázquez
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Marcelo Bistocco
  • Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
  • VAR: Mauro Vigliano
  • AVAR: Pablo González

21.00 Rosario Central – Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
  • Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
  • Árbitra asistente 2: Daiana Milone
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Monson Brizuela
  • VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
  • AVAR: Laura Fortunato

Sábado 25 de febrero

17.00 San Lorenzo – Unión (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Ariel Penel
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfá
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Páez
  • Cuarto árbitro: Javier Delbarba
  • VAR: Fernando Echenique
  • AVAR: Julio Fernández

19.15 Estudiantes – Sarmiento (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Ramiro López
  • VAR: Diego Abal
  • AVAR: Mariana De Almeida

19.15 Platense – Talleres (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Ariel Scime
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
  • Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas
  • VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
  • AVAR: Javier Uziga

21.30 Vélez – Boca (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Juan Pafundi
  • VAR: Jorge Baliño
  • AVAR: Gerardo Carretero

Domingo 26 de febrero:

17.00 Colón – Huracán (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi
  • Cuarto árbitro: Bryan Ferreira
  • VAR: Fernando Rapallini
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanotta

17.00 Defensa y Justicia – Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Andrés Barbieri
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ascenzi
  • Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
  • VAR: Ariel Penel
  • AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky

19.15 River – Arsenal (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
  • Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Giménez
  • VAR: Héctor Paletta
  • AVAR: Diego Verlotta

21.30 Banfield – Independiente (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Germán Delfino
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra
  • Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
  • VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
  • AVAR: Diego Ceballos

21.30 Instituto – Newell’s (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano
  • Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin
  • VAR: Facundo Tello
  • AVAR: Gabriel Chade

Lunes 27 de febrero:

17.00 Barracas Central – Gimnasia (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
  • Cuarto árbitro: Americo Monsalvo
  • VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • AVAR: Gastón Suárez

19.15 Racing – Lanús (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Facundo Tello
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza
  • Cuarto árbitro: Fernando Echenique
  • VAR: Nazareno Arasa
  • AVAR: Miguel Savorani

21.30 Central Córdoba – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Darío Herrera
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Guillermo González
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco
  • AVAR: Diego Romero.

