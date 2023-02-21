Los árbitros de la 5° fecha de la Liga Profesional de fútbol
Yael Falcón Pérez dirigirá el partido entre Vélez-Boca en Liniers, y Nicolás Ramírez será el árbitro de River-Arsenal. Los designados en el VAR.
La Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) designó hoy los árbitros para la quinta fecha, que comenzará el viernes y finalizará el lunes 27, con Yael Falcón Pérez para dirigir el partido entre Vélez-Boca en Liniers, y Nicolás Ramírez será el árbitro de River-Arsenal, el domingo en el estadio Monumental.
Fecha 5 de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol
Viernes 24 de febrero:
21.00 Belgrano - Tigre (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Manuel Vázquez
- Árbitro asistente 2: Marcelo Bistocco
- Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
- VAR: Mauro Vigliano
- AVAR: Pablo González
21.00 Rosario Central – Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
- Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
- Árbitra asistente 2: Daiana Milone
- Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Monson Brizuela
- VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
- AVAR: Laura Fortunato
Sábado 25 de febrero
17.00 San Lorenzo – Unión (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Ariel Penel
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfá
- Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Páez
- Cuarto árbitro: Javier Delbarba
- VAR: Fernando Echenique
- AVAR: Julio Fernández
19.15 Estudiantes – Sarmiento (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
- Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo
- Cuarto árbitro: Ramiro López
- VAR: Diego Abal
- AVAR: Mariana De Almeida
19.15 Platense – Talleres (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
- Árbitro asistente 1: Ariel Scime
- Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
- Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas
- VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
- AVAR: Javier Uziga
21.30 Vélez – Boca (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
- Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
- Cuarto árbitro: Juan Pafundi
- VAR: Jorge Baliño
- AVAR: Gerardo Carretero
Domingo 26 de febrero:
17.00 Colón – Huracán (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
- Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
- Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi
- Cuarto árbitro: Bryan Ferreira
- VAR: Fernando Rapallini
- AVAR: Lucas Germanotta
17.00 Defensa y Justicia – Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
- Árbitro asistente 1: Andrés Barbieri
- Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ascenzi
- Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
- VAR: Ariel Penel
- AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky
19.15 River – Arsenal (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
- Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
- Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Giménez
- VAR: Héctor Paletta
- AVAR: Diego Verlotta
21.30 Banfield – Independiente (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Germán Delfino
- Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
- Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra
- Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
- VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
- AVAR: Diego Ceballos
21.30 Instituto – Newell’s (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
- Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
- Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano
- Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin
- VAR: Facundo Tello
- AVAR: Gabriel Chade
Lunes 27 de febrero:
17.00 Barracas Central – Gimnasia (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
- Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
- Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
- Cuarto árbitro: Americo Monsalvo
- VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
- AVAR: Gastón Suárez
19.15 Racing – Lanús (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Facundo Tello
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
- Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza
- Cuarto árbitro: Fernando Echenique
- VAR: Nazareno Arasa
- AVAR: Miguel Savorani
21.30 Central Córdoba – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Darío Herrera
- Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
- Cuarto árbitro: Guillermo González
- VAR: Silvio Trucco
- AVAR: Diego Romero.
