La inédita reacción de Mbappé sobre Messi tras haber perdido la final del Mundial: "El hijo de p... este"

Javier Pastore: "I saw Mbappé a couple of months after the World Cup final in Qatar, I was in the locker room with him, Messi, and Neymar.



"I congratulated him on the World Cup he had, and he said to me: 'Nooo, this son of a b*tch Messi defeated us in the World Cup...' Like a… pic.twitter.com/IcTU8GAeA5