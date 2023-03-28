Liga Profesional: quiénes dirigirán River-Unión, Barracas-Boca y San Lorenzo-Independiente
Luego de la doble fecha FIFA, la pelota volverá a rodar este viernes en el fútbol doméstico con varios duelos apasionantes. Qué juez le tocó a tu equipo.
La Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) de la AFA da a conocer los árbitros de la fecha 9 del Torneo Binance 2023, que lidera River con 18 puntos, seguido por San Lorenzo con 16 unidades.
Fernando Echenique fue designado para dirigir River-Unión, mientras que Yael Falcón Pérez se hará cargo de Barracas-Boca y Leandro Rey Hilfer conducirá el clásico San Lorenzo-Independiente.
LOS ÁRBITROS PARA LA FECHA 9 DE LA LPF
Jueves 30 de marzo
20:00 Defensa y Justicia – Vélez (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Ariel Penel
- Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
- Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Trucco
- Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
- VAR: Germán Delfino
- AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky
21:30 Argentinos – Godoy Cruz (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gerardo Lencina
- Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
- Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas
- VAR: Jorge Baliño
- AVAR: Juan Pablo Belatti
Viernes 31 de marzo
19:00 Rosario Central – Gimnasia (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
- Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
- Árbitro asistente 2: Marcelo Bistocco
- Cuarto árbitro: Darío Sandoval
- VAR: Darío Herrera
- AVAR: Mariana De Almeida
19:00 Estudiantes – Newell’s (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Páez
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
- Cuarto árbitro: Sebastián Habib
- VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
- AVAR: Cristian Navarro
21:30 River – Unión (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
- Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
- Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
- Cuarto árbitro: Javier Delbarba
- VAR: Fernando Espinoza
- AVAR: Gastón Suárez
Sábado 1° de abril
15:30 Barracas – Boca (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
- Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
- Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Alegre
- VAR: Ariel Penel
- AVAR: Diego Romero
19:00 San Lorenzo – Independiente (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
- Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Núñez
- Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto
- VAR: Nazareno Arasa
- AVAR: Laura Fortunato
21:30 Tigre – Lanús (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfá
- Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra
- Cuarto árbitro: Americo Monsalvo
- VAR: Silvio Trucco
- AVAR: Gerardo Carretero
21:30 Racing – Huracán (ESPN Premium)
- Arbitro: Darío Herrera
- Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
- Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Acevedo
- Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña
- VAR: Mauro Vigliano
- AVAR: Diego Verlotta
Domingo 2 de abril
16:30 Instituto – Talleres (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Facundo Tello
- Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
- Arbitro asistente 2: Miguel Savorani
- Cuarto árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
- VAR: Héctor Paletta
- AVAR: Lucas Germanotta
19:00 Colón – Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
- Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
- Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ruas
- Cuarto árbitro: Guillermo González
- VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
- AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio
21:30 Banfield – Platense (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
- Árbitro asistente 1: Ernesto Callegari
- Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Aliende
- Cuarto árbitro: Fabricio Llobet
- VAR: Fernando Rapallini
- AVAR: Javier Uziga
Lunes 3 de abril
20:00 Belgrano – Sarmiento (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba
- Árbitro asistente 2: Diego Martin
- Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Núñez
- VAR: Diego Abal
- AVAR: Diego Ceballos
21:30 Central Córdoba – Arsenal (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
- Árbitro asistente 1: Eduardo Lucero
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
- Cuarto árbitro: Federico Guaymas
- VAR: Lucas Novelli
- AVAR: Fabricio Llobet
