MinutoUno

Liga Profesional: quiénes dirigirán River-Unión, Barracas-Boca y San Lorenzo-Independiente

Deportes

Luego de la doble fecha FIFA, la pelota volverá a rodar este viernes en el fútbol doméstico con varios duelos apasionantes. Qué juez le tocó a tu equipo.

Liga Profesional: quiénes dirigirán River-Unión, Barracas-Boca y San Lorenzo-Independiente

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) de la AFA da a conocer los árbitros de la fecha 9 del Torneo Binance 2023, que lidera River con 18 puntos, seguido por San Lorenzo con 16 unidades.

Fernando Echenique fue designado para dirigir River-Unión, mientras que Yael Falcón Pérez se hará cargo de Barracas-Boca y Leandro Rey Hilfer conducirá el clásico San Lorenzo-Independiente.

LOS ÁRBITROS PARA LA FECHA 9 DE LA LPF

Jueves 30 de marzo

20:00 Defensa y Justicia – Vélez (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Ariel Penel
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Trucco
  • Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
  • VAR: Germán Delfino
  • AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky

21:30 Argentinos – Godoy Cruz (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gerardo Lencina
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
  • Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas
  • VAR: Jorge Baliño
  • AVAR: Juan Pablo Belatti

Viernes 31 de marzo

19:00 Rosario Central – Gimnasia (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
  • Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Marcelo Bistocco
  • Cuarto árbitro: Darío Sandoval
  • VAR: Darío Herrera
  • AVAR: Mariana De Almeida

19:00 Estudiantes – Newell’s (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Páez
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
  • Cuarto árbitro: Sebastián Habib
  • VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
  • AVAR: Cristian Navarro

21:30 River – Unión (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Javier Delbarba
  • VAR: Fernando Espinoza
  • AVAR: Gastón Suárez

Sábado 1° de abril

15:30 Barracas – Boca (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
  • Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Alegre
  • VAR: Ariel Penel
  • AVAR: Diego Romero

19:00 San Lorenzo – Independiente (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Núñez
  • Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto
  • VAR: Nazareno Arasa
  • AVAR: Laura Fortunato

21:30 Tigre – Lanús (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfá
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra
  • Cuarto árbitro: Americo Monsalvo
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco
  • AVAR: Gerardo Carretero

21:30 Racing – Huracán (ESPN Premium)

  • Arbitro: Darío Herrera
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Acevedo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña
  • VAR: Mauro Vigliano
  • AVAR: Diego Verlotta

Domingo 2 de abril

16:30 Instituto – Talleres (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Facundo Tello
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
  • Arbitro asistente 2: Miguel Savorani
  • Cuarto árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
  • VAR: Héctor Paletta
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanotta

19:00 Colón – Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ruas
  • Cuarto árbitro: Guillermo González
  • VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
  • AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio

21:30 Banfield – Platense (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Ernesto Callegari
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Aliende
  • Cuarto árbitro: Fabricio Llobet
  • VAR: Fernando Rapallini
  • AVAR: Javier Uziga

Lunes 3 de abril

20:00 Belgrano – Sarmiento (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Diego Martin
  • Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Núñez
  • VAR: Diego Abal
  • AVAR: Diego Ceballos

21:30 Central Córdoba – Arsenal (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Eduardo Lucero
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Federico Guaymas
  • VAR: Lucas Novelli
  • AVAR: Fabricio Llobet
Embed

Temas

Dejá tu comentario

Te puede interesar

Lo que se lee ahora

Las Más Leídas