Cuáles son las camisetas más sorprendentes del Mundial de Qatar 2022

Garra. @CBF_Futebol

It’s the will to move forward.

It’s the fire inside.

It’s pressure. On and off the pitch.

It’s dribbling, pedaling, scrambling, fighting.

It’s all of us together.

It’s our Grit. It’s our Garra.

OUR GARRA IS NEVER DONE#VesteAGarra #NikeFC pic.twitter.com/frZiWJEI69