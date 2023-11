Jennifer Aniston y David Schwimmer se despidieron de Matthew Perry

A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram Jennifer Aniston escribió este desgarrador mensaje: "Oh vaya, esto me ha herido profundamente. Tener que decir adiós a nuestro Matty ha sido una ola de emocionas locas que nunca antes había experimentado. Todos experimentamos pérdidas en algún momento de nuestras vidas. Pérdida de vidas o pérdida de amor", comenzó.

Luego, Jennifer Aniston agregó: "Ser capaz de SENTARTE realmente en este dolor te permite sentir los momentos de alegría y gratitud por haber amado a alguien tan profundo. Y lo amamos profundamente. Él era parte de nuestro ADN. Siempre fuimos nosotros 6. Esta era una familia elegida que cambió para siempre el curso de quiénes éramos y cuál iba a ser nuestro camino".

Embed - Jennifer Aniston on Instagram: "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day… "