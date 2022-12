El récord que consiguió Mbappé este Mundial: igualó a Messi y superó a CR7

Active players with the most World Cup goals:



Thomas Müller - 10



Kylian Mbappé - 9



Lionel Messi - 9



Cristiano Ronaldo - 8



Luis Suárez - 7



All-time leading World Cup goalscorer Miroslav Klose has 16 goals. Kylian is only 23... pic.twitter.com/Z4D4NpWMhR