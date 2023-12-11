Premios Globos de Oro 2024: uno por uno, la lista completa de nominados
Los Globos de Oro darán inicio a una nueva temporada de premios en 2024 y ya se conocieron los nominados. El fenómeno Barbenheimer vuelve a parecer.
Si bien las huelgas de actores y guionistas llegaron a su fin, se generaron miles de retrasos en las industrias cinematográfica y televisiva. Sin embargo, eso no impidió que en el 2023 se haya podido vivir un gran año de estrenos tanto en la pantalla grande como en la chica. Por eso, la temporada de premios del 2024, que está a la vuelta de la esquina, ya empezó a generar emoción gracias a los icónicos estrenos que se vivieron, incluyendo el fenómeno "Barbenheimer".
La temporada de premios del 2024 dará inicio el próximo 7 de enero con los Globos de Oro, los cuales son entregados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood en reconocimiento a la excelencia de profesionales de cine y televisión. Por lo que, a tan sólo un mes de la gran ceremonia que se dará en The Beverly Hilton Hotel ubicado en Beverly Hills, California, ya se conoció la lista completa de nominados y tanto "Barbie" como "Oppenheimer" lideran las ternas cinematográficas.
Lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024:
Televisión
Mejor serie de drama
- “1923″ (Paramount+)
- ”The Crown” (Netflix)
- ”The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- ”The Last of Us” (HBO Max)
- ”The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Succession” (HBO Max)
Mejor actor- Serie de drama
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Dominic West, “The Crown”
Mejor actriz- Serie de drama
- Helen Mirren, “1923″
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Emma Stone, “The Curse”
Mejor actor de reparto- Serie
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Billy Cruddup, “The Morning Show”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
- Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
- “The Bear” (FX)
- ”Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- ”Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- ”Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- ”Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Barry” (HBO)
Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Mejor actor –De Serie de comedia o musical
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor serie de edición limitada
- “Beef”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- “All the Light We Cannot See”
- “Fellow Travelers”
- “Fargo”
Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”
Mejor Actuación en un Stand-Up para TV
- Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
- Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
- Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
- Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
- Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
- Wanda Sykes , “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Cine
Mejor película- Drama
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- ”Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- ”Past Lives” (A24)
- ”The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- ”Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Mejor película- Comedia o musical
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- ”Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- ”American Fiction” (MGM)
- ”The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- ”May December” (Netflix)
- “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Mejor actor- Película drama
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
- Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
Mejor actriz- Película drama
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama
- Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Charles Melton — “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore — “May December”
- Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
- Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
- Natalie Portman, “May December”
- Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”
- Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”
Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical
- Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
- Matt Damon — “Air”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Mejor banda sonora de película
- Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
- Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”
- Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”
- Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”
Mejor película de lengua extranjera
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Francia)
- “The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)
- “La Sociedad de la Nieve” (España)
- “Fallen Leaves” (Finlandia)
- “Past Lives” (Estados Unidos)
- “Io capitano” (Italia)
Mejor canción original de película
- “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from “Barbie”)
- “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from “Barbie”)
- Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from “She Came to Me”)
- “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz (from “Rustin”)
- “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)
- “I’m Just Ken” by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from “Barbie”)
Mejor película- Animación
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Wish”
- “Suzume”
Mejor guion
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”
- Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
- Celine Song, “Past Lives”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Mejor Desempeño en Taquilla
- “Barbie”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “John Wick: Chapter 4”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
