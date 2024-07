El lugar favorito de Luisana Lopilato en su casa en Canadá

Embed - Luisana Lopilato on Instagram: "#GIVEAWAY - Only for Canadá Exciting news! teaming up with Inspired Go for a $150 GIVEWAY! These salads are a hit, just wait until you try them! To participate: 1 - Like & Save this post 2 - Follow me @luisanalopilato and @inspired.go 3 - Tag a friend you’d share a salad with 4 - Share this post on your stories for extra entries Contest open to Canadian residents in BC, SK, AB, MB, ON till May 9, 11:59pm. Best of luck! PLUS: use my code LUISANA20 for 20% off! and enjoy a healthy meal at your doorstep. #Salads #fooddelivery #inspiredgo #Canada #freshsalads #giveaway"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato)