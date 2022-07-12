Los nominados a los premios Emmy 2022

Mejor actriz de reparto

Alex Borstein ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')

Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')

Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles ('Ted Lasso')

Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott')

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Mejor actor de reparto

Anthony Carrigan ('Barry')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Toheeb Jimoh ('Ted Lasso')

Nick Mohammed ('Ted Lasso')

Tony Shalhoub ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')

Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')

Henry Winkler ('Barry')

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz principal

Rachel Brosnahan ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')

Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott')

Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant')

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Issa Rae ('Insecure')

Jean Smart ('Hacks')

Mejor actor principal

Donald Glover ('Atlanta')

Bill Hader ('Barry')

Nicholas Hoult ('The Great')

Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso')

Mejor guion

Quinta Brunson por "Piloto" ('Colegio Abbott')

Duffy Boudreau por "710N" ('Barry')

Alec Berg y Bill Hader por "starting now" ('Barry')

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky por "The One, The Only" ('Hacks')

Steve Martin y John Hoffman por "True Crime" ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Sarah Naftalis por "The Casino" ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')

Stefani Robinson por "The Wellness Center" ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')

Mejor dirección

Hiro Murai por "New Jazz" ('Atlanta')

Bill Hader por "710N" ('Barry')

Lucia Aniello por "There will be blood" ('Hacks')

Mary Lou Belli por "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" ('The Ms. Pat Show')

Cherien Dabis por "The boy from 6B" ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Jamie Babbit por "True Crime" ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

MJ Delaney por "No Weddings and a Funeral" ('Ted Lasso')

Mejor serie de comedia

'Colegio Abbott'

'Barry'

'Larry David'

'Hacks'

'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

'Solo asesinatos en el edificio'

'Ted Lasso'

'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'

Categorías de drama

Mejor actriz de reparto

Patricia Arquette ('Separación')

Julia Garner ('Ozark')

Jung Ho-yeon ('El juego del calamar')

Christina Ricci ('Yellowjackets')

Rhea Seehorn ('Better Call Saul')

Smith-Cameron ('Succession')

Sara Snook ('Succession')

Mejor actor de reparto

Nicholas Braun ('Succession')

Billy Cudrup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Park Hae-soo ('El juego del calamar')

Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession')

John Turturro ('Severance')

Christopher Walken ('Separación')

Oh Yeong-su ('El juego del calamar')

Mejor actriz principal

Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')

Laura Linney ('Ozark')

Melanie Lynskey ('Yellowjackets')

Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Zendaya ('Euphoria')

Mejor actor principal

Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Lee Jung-jae ('El juego del calamar')

Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')

Adam Scott ('Severance')

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Mejor guión

Thomas Schnauz por "Plan and Execution" ('Better Call Saul')

Chris Mundy por "A hard Way to Go" ('Ozark')

Dan Erickson por "The We We Are" ('Separación')

Hwang Dong-hyuk por "One Lucky Day" ('El juego del calamar')

Jesse Armstrong por "All the Bells Say" ('Succession')

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson por "F Sharp" ('Yellowjackets')

Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson por "Piloto" ('Yellowjackets')

Mejor dirección

Jason Bateman por "A Hard Way To Go" ('Ozark')

Ben Stiller por "The We We Are" ('Separación')

Hwang Dong-hyuk por "Red Light, Green Light" ('El juego del calamar')

Mark Mylod por "Al the Bells Say" ('Succession')

Cathy Yan por "The Disruptions" ('Succession')

Lorene Scafaria por "Too Much Birthday" ('Succession')

Mejor serie dramática

'Better Call Saul'

'Euphoria'

'Ozark'

'Separación'

'El juego del calamar'

'Stranger Things'

'Succession'

'Yellowjackets'

Categorías de Serie limitada y TV Movies

Mejor actriz de reparto

Connie Britton ('The White Lotus')

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Alexandra Daddario ('The White Lotus')

Kaitlyn Dever ('Dopesick')

Natasha Rothwell ('The White Lotus')

Sydney Sweeney ('The White Lotus')

Mare Winningham ('Dopesick')

Mejor actor de reparto

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Jake Lacy ('The White Lotus')

Will Poulter ('Dopesick')

Seth Rogen ('Pam & Tommy')

Peter Sarsgaard ('Dopesick')

Michael Stuhlbarg ('Dopesick')

Steve Zahn ('The White Lotus')

Mejor actriz principal

Toni Collette ('The Staircase')

Julia Garner ('¿Quién es Anna?')

Lily James ('Pam & Tommy')

Sarah Paulson ('El caso Lewinsky')

Margaret Qualley ('La asistenta')

Amanda Seyfried ('The Dropout')

Mejor actor principal

Colin Firth ('The Staircase')

Andrew Garfield ('Por mandato del cielo')

Oscar Isaac ('Secretos de un matrimonio')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick')

Himesh Patel ('Estación once')

Sebastian Stan ('Pam & Tommy')

Mejor guion

Danny Strong por "The People vs Purdue Pharma" ('Dopesick')

Elizabeth Meriwether por "I'm in a Hurry" ('The Dropout')

Sarah Burgess por "Snaps" ('La asistenta')

Patrick Somerville por "Unbroken Circle" ('Estación once')

Mike White por 'The White Lotus'

Mejor dirección

Danny Strong por "The People vs Purdue Pharma" ('Dopesick')

Michael Showalter por "Green Juice" ('The Dropout')

Francesca Gregorini por "Iron Sisters" ('The Dropout')

John Wells por "Sky Blue" ('La asistenta')

Hiro Murai por "Wheel of Fire" ('Estación once')

Mike White por 'The White Lotus'

Mejor serie limitada o antología

'Dopesick: Historia de una adicción'

'The Dropout: Auge y caída de Elizabeth Holmes'

'¿Quién es Anna?'

'Pam y Tommy'

'The White Lotus'

Mejor TV Movie

'Chip y Chop: Guardianes rescatadores'

'Ray Donovan'

'Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon'

'Superviviente'

'La navidad extraordinaria de Zoey'

Categorías de Variedades

Mejor guion para un programa de variedades

'A Black Lady Show'

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'Saturday Night Live'

Mejor reality de competición

'The Amazing Race'

'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'

'Niquelao USA'

'RuPaul Drag Race'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'

Mejor talk show

'Tha Daily Show'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Last Week Tonight with John Ikiver'

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Mejor serie de sketches

'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

'Saturday Night Live'

Mejor especial de variedades en vivo

'64th Annual Grammy Awards'

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

The Oscars

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!

Mejor especial de variedades pregrabado

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter: Regreso a Hogwarts

Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special

One Last Night: An Evening with Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga