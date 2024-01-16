MinutoUno

Premios Emmys 2024: todos los ganadores

Se realizó la 75° edición de la premiación a lo más destacado de la televisión mundial.

La 75º edición de los premios Emmy se celebró este lunes, en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y fue transmitida en directo por las señales TNT y HBO Max.

La cobertura se puso en marcha a las 21 con toda la previa de la entrega de los galardones más importantes de la televisión y el streaming a cargo de Axel Kuschevatzky, Lety Sahagun y Heisel Mora de la alfombra roja, con comentarios de Ileana Rodríguez y Rafa Sarmiento.

Finalmente, a las 22, comenzó las tres horas de la gala central que contará con la conducción del actor Anthony Anderson.

Todos los nominados y ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024

Mejor serie de drama

  • Succession (HBO/Max)
  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
  • The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
  • The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Succession Premios Emmy.jpg

Mejor serie de comedia

  • The Bear (FX)
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO Max)
  • Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Wednesday (Netflix)
The Bear Premios Emmy.jpg

Mejor serie limitada, película o antología (miniserie)

  • Beef (Netflix)
  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Mejor actor principal en serie de drama

  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz principal en serie de drama

  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

sarah snook-kieran culkin premios emmy.jpg

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Mejor actor en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Steven Yeun (Beef)
  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1747097567605956956&partner=&hide_thread=false

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
  • Theo James (The White Lotus)
  • Alan Ruck (Succession)
  • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • James Marsden (Jury Duty)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
  • Maria Bello (Beef)
  • Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
  • Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Joseph Lee (Beef)
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
  • Young Mazino (Beef)
  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1747094147415355593&partner=&hide_thread=false

Mejor guion en serie de drama

  • Succession - Jesse Armstrong
  • Andor - Beau Willimon
  • Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer
  • Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith
  • Better Call Saul - Peter Gould
  • The Last Of Us - Craig Mazin
  • The White Lotus - Mike White

Mejor dirección para una serie dramática

  • Mark Mylod (Succession)
  • Benjamin Caron (Andor)
  • Dearbhla Walsh (Bad sisters)
  • Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
  • Andriy Parekh (Succession)
  • Pedro Hoar (The last of us)
  • Mike White (The White Lotus)

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1747087742985531610&partner=&hide_thread=false

Mejor guion en serie de comedia

  • The Bear - Christopher Storer
  • Barry - Bill Hader
  • Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper
  • Only Murders in the Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky
  • The Other Two - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
  • Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis

Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia

  • Christopher Storer (The Bear)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • María Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
  • Tim Burton (Wednesday)

Mejor guion para una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Lee Sung Jin (Beef)
  • Joel Kim Booster (Fire island)
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in trouble)
  • Patricio Aison (Prey)
  • Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)
  • Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird the al Yankovic story)

Mejor dirección para una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Lee Sung Jin (Beef)
  • Jake Schreier (Beef)
  • Carl Franklin (Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)
  • París Barclay (Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)
  • Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in trouble)
  • Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Mejor reality

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Survivor (CBS)
  • Top Chef (Bravo TV)
  • The Voice (NBC)

Mejor serie de variedades

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Mejor programa de variedades

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Mejor especial en directo

  • Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • The Oscars
  • 75th Annual Tony Awards
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1747088553157284086&partner=&hide_thread=false

