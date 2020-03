WhatsApp ofrece su ayuda en la lucha contra el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

One woman's trash has become the environment's treasure. See how Poonam Bir Kasturi's creation is reducing daily garbage output by 80 percent and reducing close to 50,000 kilos of organic waste each day. In honor of #womenshistorymonth, we're sharing powerful stories of women from all corners of the world who are building businesses and making an impact in their communities through WhatsApp. Follow along every for weekly inspiration! #WomenOnWhatsApp.