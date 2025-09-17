Quiénes son los 67 diputados que votaron en contra de la Ley de Financiamiento Universitario
De 243 legisladores presentes, 174 le dieron un duro revés al gobierno de Javier Milei, oponiéndose al veto. ¿Quiénes fueron los 67 que apoyaron al Presidente?
Tras un debate histórico, la Cámara de Diputados de la Nación rechazó los vetos presidenciales a la Ley de Financiamiento Universitario y a la Ley de Emergencia Pediátrica. De esta forma, el Congreso le asestó un duro golpe al gobierno de Javier Milei, que intentó frenar el aumento presupuestario para las universidades públicas y el Hospital Garrahan.
En lo que refiere puntualmente al Financiamiento Universitario, la norma quedó ratificada en la Cámara baja con 174 votos a favor, 67 en contra y 2 abstenciones, en una votación donde la oposición logró imponerse en la ley que garantiza fondos esenciales para la educación superior.
La votación se dio en un contexto de gran movilización social en defensa de la salud y la educación pública.
Uno por uno, los diputados que votaron en contra del Financiamiento Universitario
- AJMECHET, SABRINA Pro C.A.B.A. NEGATIVO
- ALMIRON, LISANDRO La Libertad Avanza Corrientes NEGATIVO
- ANSALONI, PABLO La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- ARABIA, DAMIAN Pro C.A.B.A. NEGATIVO
- ARAUJO, MARIA FERNANDA La Libertad Avanza C.A.B.A. NEGATIVO
- ARDOHAIN, MARTIN Pro La Pampa NEGATIVO
- BACHEY, KARINA ETHEL Pro San Luis NEGATIVO
- BALLEJOS, NANCY Pro Entre Ríos NEGATIVO
- BENEDIT, BELTRAN La Libertad Avanza Entre Ríos NEGATIVO
- BENEGAS LYNCH, BERTIE La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- BESANA, GABRIELA Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- BONGIOVANNI, ALEJANDRO Pro Santa Fe NEGATIVO
- BORNORONI, GABRIEL La Libertad Avanza Córdoba NEGATIVO
- CAMPERO, MARIANO Liga Del Interior Eli Tucumán NEGATIVO
- CAPOZZI, SERGIO EDUARDO Pro Rio Negro NEGATIVO
- CERVI, PABLO Liga Del Interior Eli Neuquén NEGATIVO
- ORREA LLANO, FACUNDO La Libertad Avanza Mendoza NEGATIVO
- DE SENSI, MARIA FLORENCIA Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- DIEZ, ROMINA La Libertad Avanza Santa Fe NEGATIVO
- EMMA, NICOLAS La Libertad Avanza C.A.B.A. NEGATIVO
- ESPERT, JOSE LUIS La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- FERNANDEZ MOLERO, DAIANA Pro C.A.B.A. NEGATIVO
- FERREYRA, ALIDA La Libertad Avanza C.A.B.A. NEGATIVO
- FINOCCHIARO, ALEJANDRO Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- GARCIA, CARLOS La Libertad Avanza Chaco NEGATIVO
- GARRAMUÑO, RICARDO Somos Fueguinos Tierra del Fuego NEGATIVO
- GARRIDO, JOSE LUIS Por Santa Cruz Santa Cruz NEGATIVO
- GIUDICI, SILVANA Pro C.A.B.A. NEGATIVO
- HUESEN, GERARDO La Libertad Avanza Tucumán NEGATIVO
- IBAÑEZ, MARIA CECILIA La Libertad Avanza Córdoba NEGATIVO
- IGLESIAS, FERNANDO ADOLFO Pro C.A.B.A. NEGATIVO
- LASPINA, LUCIANO ANDRES Pro Santa Fe NEGATIVO
- LEMOINE, LILIA La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- LLANO, MERCEDES La Libertad Avanza Mendoza NEGATIVO
- MACYSZYN, LORENA La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- MAQUIEYRA, MARTIN Pro La Pampa NEGATIVO
- MARQUEZ, NADIA La Libertad Avanza Neuquén NEGATIVO
- MARTINEZ, ALVARO La Libertad Avanza Mendoza NEGATIVO
- MAYORAZ, NICOLAS La Libertad Avanza Santa Fe NEGATIVO
- MENEM, MARTIN La Libertad Avanza La Rioja NEGATIVO
- MILMAN, GERARDO Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- MONTENEGRO, GUILLERMO La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- MONTI, FRANCISCO Liga Del Interior Eli Catamarca NEGATIVO
- MORENO OVALLE, JULIO La Libertad Avanza Salta NEGATIVO
- OMODEO, PAULA Creo Tucumán NEGATIVO
- OROZCO, EMILIA La Libertad Avanza Salta NEGATIVO
- PAULI, SANTIAGO La Libertad Avanza Tierra del Fuego NEGATIVO
- PELUC, JOSE La Libertad Avanza San Juan NEGATIVO
- PICAT, LUIS ALBINO Liga Del Interior Eli Córdoba NEGATIVO
- PIPARO, CAROLINA La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- PONCE, MARIA CELESTE La Libertad Avanza Córdoba NEGATIVO
- QUINTAR, MANUEL La Libertad Avanza Jujuy NEGATIVO
- QUIROZ, MARILU Pro Chaco NEGATIVO
- RITONDO, CRISTIAN A. Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- RODRIGUEZ MACHADO, LAURA Pro Córdoba NEGATIVO
- SANCHEZ WRBA, JAVIER Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- SANTILLAN JUAREZ BRAHIM, JULIANA La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- SANTILLI, DIEGO Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- SANTURIO, SANTIAGO La Libertad Avanza Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- SOTOLANO, MARIA Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- TORTORIELLO, ANIBAL Pro Rio Negro NEGATIVO
- TOURNIER, JOSE FEDERICO Liga Del Interior Eli Corrientes NEGATIVO
- TREFFINGER, CESAR La Libertad Avanza Chubut NEGATIVO
- VASQUEZ, PATRICIA Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- VILLAVERDE, LORENA La Libertad Avanza Rio Negro NEGATIVO
- YEZA, MARTIN Pro Buenos Aires NEGATIVO
- ZAPATA, CARLOS RAUL La Libertad Avanza Salta NEGATIVO
Te puede interesar
Las Más Leídas
Dejá tu comentario