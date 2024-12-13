Astro Bot es el mejor videojuego del año: los ganadores de cada terna
Astro Bot, de PlayStation, se quedó con el primer puesto. La lista completa de ganadores.
Se entregaron los premios The Game Awards 2024 y Astro Bot se consagró como el mejor videojuego del año, destacándose por encima de otros conocidos como Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Metaphor Re:Fantazio, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree y Balatro.
The Game Awards 2024: todos los ganadores
Juego del Año
- Astro Bot (GANADOR)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Balatro
Mejor Dirección
- Astro Bot (GANADOR)
- Balatro
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Mejor Narrativa
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio (GANADOR)
- Hades 2
- Indika
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio (GANADOR)
- Astro Bot
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Black Myth Wukong
- Neva
Mejor música y banda sonora
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (GANADOR)
- Astro Bot
- Stellar Blade
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (GANADOR)
- Astro Bot
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
Mejor actuación
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (GANADOR)
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (GANADOR)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Juegos por el Cambio Social
- Neva (GANADOR)
- Indika
- Massira
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
Mejor juego en activo
- Helldivers 2 (GANADOR)
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad
- Baldur's Gate 3 (GANADOR)
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy XIV
Mejor Juego Indie
- Balatro (GANADOR)
- Animal Well
- Neva
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- UFO 50
Mejor Debut Indie
- Balatro (GANADOR)
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- The Plucky Squire
- Pacific Drive
Mejor juego de móvil
- Balatro (GANADOR)
- AFK Journey
- Pokémon TCG
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada
- Batman Arkham Shadow (GANADOR)
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
- Asgard's Wrath 2
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Black Myth Wukong (GANADOR)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- Astro Bot (GANADOR)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Mejor Juego RPG
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio (GANADOR)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- Tekken 8 (GANADOR)
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Mejor Juego Familiar
- Astro Bot (GANADOR)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Princess Peach Showtime!
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia
- Frostpunk 2 (GANADOR)
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Kunitsu Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad
- EA Sports FC 25 (GANADOR)
- F1 24
- WWE 2K24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
Mejor Juego Multijugador
- Helldivers 2 (GANADOR)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego (
- 'Fallout' (GANADOR)
- Arcane (Temporada 2)
- 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'
- 'Knuckles'
- 'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'
Juego Más Esperado
- Grand Theft Auto VI (GANADOR)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Ghost of Yotei
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Creador de Contenido del Año
- CaseOh (GANADOR)
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Mejor Juego de eSports
- League of Legends (GANADOR)
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Mejor Atleta de eSports
- Faker (GANADOR)
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Zywoo
- ZMJJKK
Mejor Equipo de eSports
- T1 (GANADOR)
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- Team Liquid
