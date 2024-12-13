MinutoUno

Astro Bot es el mejor videojuego del año: los ganadores de cada terna

Sociedad

Astro Bot, de PlayStation, se quedó con el primer puesto. La lista completa de ganadores.

Astro Bot es el mejor videojuego del año: los ganadores de cada terna

Se entregaron los premios The Game Awards 2024 y Astro Bot se consagró como el mejor videojuego del año, destacándose por encima de otros conocidos como Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Metaphor Re:Fantazio, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree y Balatro.

The Game Awards 2024: todos los ganadores

Juego del Año

  • Astro Bot (GANADOR)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Balatro

Mejor Dirección

  • Astro Bot (GANADOR)
  • Balatro
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Mejor Narrativa

  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio (GANADOR)
  • Hades 2
  • Indika
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Silent Hill 2 Remake

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio (GANADOR)
  • Astro Bot
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Neva

Mejor música y banda sonora

  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (GANADOR)
  • Astro Bot
  • Stellar Blade
  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio
  • Silent Hill 2 Remake

Mejor Diseño de Audio

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (GANADOR)
  • Astro Bot
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2 Remake

Mejor actuación

  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (GANADOR)
  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (GANADOR)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

Juegos por el Cambio Social

  • Neva (GANADOR)
  • Indika
  • Massira
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Mejor juego en activo

  • Helldivers 2 (GANADOR)
  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (GANADOR)
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Fortnite
  • Final Fantasy XIV

Mejor Juego Indie

  • Balatro (GANADOR)
  • Animal Well
  • Neva
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • UFO 50

Mejor Debut Indie

  • Balatro (GANADOR)
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Pacific Drive

Mejor juego de móvil

  • Balatro (GANADOR)
  • AFK Journey
  • Pokémon TCG
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada

  • Batman Arkham Shadow (GANADOR)
  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening
  • Asgard's Wrath 2

Mejor Juego de Acción

  • Black Myth Wukong (GANADOR)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

  • Astro Bot (GANADOR)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Silent Hill 2 Remake
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Mejor Juego RPG

  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio (GANADOR)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Mejor Juego de Lucha

  • Tekken 8 (GANADOR)
  • Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mejor Juego Familiar

  • Astro Bot (GANADOR)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Princess Peach Showtime!
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia

  • Frostpunk 2 (GANADOR)
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Kunitsu Gami Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad

  • EA Sports FC 25 (GANADOR)
  • F1 24
  • WWE 2K24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25

Mejor Juego Multijugador

  • Helldivers 2 (GANADOR)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8

Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego (

  • 'Fallout' (GANADOR)
  • Arcane (Temporada 2)
  • 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'
  • 'Knuckles'
  • 'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'

Juego Más Esperado

  • Grand Theft Auto VI (GANADOR)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Creador de Contenido del Año

  • CaseOh (GANADOR)
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamers
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Mejor Juego de eSports

  • League of Legends (GANADOR)
  • Counter Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Mejor Atleta de eSports

  • Faker (GANADOR)
  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Zywoo
  • ZMJJKK

Mejor Equipo de eSports

  • T1 (GANADOR)
  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • Navi
  • Team Liquid

Temas

Dejá tu comentario

Te puede interesar

Lo que se lee ahora

Las Más Leídas