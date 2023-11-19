MinutoUno

Quini 6 sorteo 3114: en vivo números ganadores de hoy domingo 19 de noviembre

En minutouno.com los sorteos del juego de Lotería de Santa Fe los domingos y los miércoles. Todos con pozos millonarios.

El sorteo del Quini 6 de este domingo 19 de noviembre de 2023, que se lleva a cabo en la provincia de Santa Fe, tiene como siempre un pozo millonario en premios.

En minutouno.com los sorteos del Quini 6 en vivo todos los miércoles y domingos, siempre a partir de las 21.15 horas.

SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 19 DE NOVIEMBRE

TRADICIONAL

  • Nros:

LA SEGUNDA

  • Nros:

REVANCHA

  • Nros:

SIEMPRE SALE

  • Nros:

PRÓXIMO SORTEO

  • Domingo 19 de noviembre, 21.15

POZO ESTIMADO

  • $1.100.000.000

CUÁNTO SALE JUGAR AL QUINI 6

  • La modalidad Quini 6 Tradicional (Primer Sorteo y La Segunda del Quini) cuesta $ 150, la modalidad “Revancha” es de $ 75 más, mientras que la modalidad “Siempre Sale” el valor de la apuesta queda en $ 75. Sumando un total de $300 por cada ticket.

SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 MIÉRCOLES 15 DE NOVIEMBRE

TRADICIONAL

  • Nros: 00 12 17 27 35 41
  • Vacante

LA SEGUNDA

  • Nros: 12 20 23 35 36 37
  • Vacante

REVANCHA

  • Nros: 13 15 20 29 41 44
  • Vacante

SIEMPRE SALE

  • Nros: 02 09 15 17 18 30
  • 1 ganador con 6 aciertos: $59.271.199

SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 12 DE NOVIEMBRE

TRADICIONAL

  • Nros: 02 05 13 23 28 42
  • 2 ganadores: $75.000.000 cada uno

LA SEGUNDA

  • Nros: 01 08 16 21 28 37
  • 1 ganador: $754.435.344,60

REVANCHA

  • Nros: 04 07 15 37 40 43
  • Vacante

SIEMPRE SALE

  • Nros: 04 08 22 27 29 43
  • 29 ganadores c/5 aciertos: $2.662.514 cada uno

SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 MIÉRCOLES 8 DE NOVIEMBRE

TRADICIONAL

  • Nros: 01 07 10 16 18 20
  • 1 ganador: $ 864.674.453

LA SEGUNDA

  • Nros: 10 18 22 25 30 32
  • Vacante

REVANCHA

  • Nros: 05 25 27 28 30 44
  • Vacante

SIEMPRE SALE

  • Nros: 19 31 32 33 38 40
  • 7 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $8.791.129 cada uno

ORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 5 DE NOVIEMBRE

TRADICIONAL

  • Nros: 05 09 25 31 38 45
  • Vacante

LA SEGUNDA

  • Nros: 00 06 18 19 20 38
  • Vacante

REVANCHA

  • Nros: 12 27 31 33 38 44
  • Vacante

SIEMPRE SALE

  • Nros: 01 06 07 15 39 45
  • 25 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $3.078.862 cada uno

SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 MIÉRCOLES 1 DE NOVIEMBRE

TRADICIONAL

  • Nros: 14 16 08 44 40 30
  • Vacante

LA SEGUNDA

  • Nros: 22 28 45 12 02 07
  • Vacante

REVANCHA

  • Nros: 39 32 08 35 43 00
  • Vacante

SIEMPRE SALE

  • Nros: 21 06 41 28 14 37
  • 55 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $1.068.000 cada uno

SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 29 DE OCTUBRE

TRADICIONAL

  • Nros: 11 38 03 31 05 18
  • Vacante

LA SEGUNDA

  • Nros: 35 24 16 21 37 20
  • Vacante

REVANCHA

  • Nros: 45 15 27 37 32 21
  • Vacante

SIEMPRE SALE

  • Nros: 22 09 00 28 26 45
  • 18 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $4.160.629,80 cada uno

