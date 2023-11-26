Quini 6 sorteo 3116: en vivo números ganadores de hoy domingo 26 de noviembre
En minutouno.com los sorteos del juego de Lotería de Santa Fe los domingos y los miércoles. Todos con pozos millonarios.
El sorteo del Quini 6 de este domingo 26 de noviembre de 2023, que se lleva a cabo en la provincia de Santa Fe, tiene como siempre un pozo millonario en premios.
En minutouno.com los sorteos del Quini 6 en vivo todos los miércoles y domingos, siempre a partir de las 21.15 horas.
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 26 DE NOVIEMBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 04 07 17 18 14 21
- 1 ganador: $192.488.100,84
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 41 24 33 15 16 36
- Vacante
REVANCHA
- Nros: 37 23 35 03 24 43
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 30 07 15 21 04 03
- 1 ganadores con 6 aciertos: $74.470.000
PRÓXIMO SORTEO
- Miércoles 29 de noviembre, 21.15
POZO ESTIMADO
- $1.410.000.000
CUÁNTO SALE JUGAR AL QUINI 6
- La modalidad Quini 6 Tradicional (Primer Sorteo y La Segunda del Quini) cuesta $ 150, la modalidad “Revancha” es de $ 75 más, mientras que la modalidad “Siempre Sale” el valor de la apuesta queda en $ 75. Sumando un total de $300 por cada ticket.
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 MIÉRCOLES 22 DE NOVIEMBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 18 35 15 23 09 03
- Vacante
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 16 34 32 44 29 24
- 1 ganador: $150.000.000
REVANCHA
- Nros: 23 44 21 13 45 12
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 43 39 17 06 05 16
- 11 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $4.985.242,20 cada uno
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 19 DE NOVIEMBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 00 05 08 21 28 39
- Vacante
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 12 18 28 32 41 44
- Vacante
REVANCHA
- Nros: 09 20 24 38 40 44
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 00 08 13 15 29 35
- 26 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $2.968.467 cada uno
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 MIÉRCOLES 15 DE NOVIEMBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 00 12 17 27 35 41
- Vacante
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 12 20 23 35 36 37
- Vacante
REVANCHA
- Nros: 13 15 20 29 41 44
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 02 09 15 17 18 30
- 1 ganador con 6 aciertos: $59.271.199
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 12 DE NOVIEMBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 02 05 13 23 28 42
- 2 ganadores: $75.000.000 cada uno
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 01 08 16 21 28 37
- 1 ganador: $754.435.344,60
REVANCHA
- Nros: 04 07 15 37 40 43
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 04 08 22 27 29 43
- 29 ganadores c/5 aciertos: $2.662.514 cada uno
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 MIÉRCOLES 8 DE NOVIEMBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 01 07 10 16 18 20
- 1 ganador: $ 864.674.453
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 10 18 22 25 30 32
- Vacante
REVANCHA
- Nros: 05 25 27 28 30 44
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 19 31 32 33 38 40
- 7 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $8.791.129 cada uno
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 5 DE NOVIEMBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 05 09 25 31 38 45
- Vacante
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 00 06 18 19 20 38
- Vacante
REVANCHA
- Nros: 12 27 31 33 38 44
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 01 06 07 15 39 45
- 25 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $3.078.862 cada uno
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 MIÉRCOLES 1 DE NOVIEMBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 14 16 08 44 40 30
- Vacante
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 22 28 45 12 02 07
- Vacante
REVANCHA
- Nros: 39 32 08 35 43 00
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 21 06 41 28 14 37
- 55 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $1.068.000 cada uno
SORTEO DEL QUINI 6 DOMINGO 29 DE OCTUBRE
TRADICIONAL
- Nros: 11 38 03 31 05 18
- Vacante
LA SEGUNDA
- Nros: 35 24 16 21 37 20
- Vacante
REVANCHA
- Nros: 45 15 27 37 32 21
- Vacante
SIEMPRE SALE
- Nros: 22 09 00 28 26 45
- 18 ganadores con 5 aciertos: $4.160.629,80 cada uno
